To say Reese Albrecht is on a roll right now would be a massive understatement.

Entering Liberty Hill's road district contest with Cedar Park on Friday night, the junior pitcher had hurled back-to-back complete-game victories as the Lady Panthers continue to keep their playoff hopes alive down the stretch of the schedule.

But, now, she's added her bat to the equation.

Albrecht pitched her third consecutive complete-game victory for the Lady Panthers in their 7-2 road win over the Timberwolves and added a 3-for-4 performance at the plate in helping the Purple-and-Gold win its third straight game.

Entering her first start in the streak, Albrect had pitched only 6 2/3 innings in relief this season, but has gone on to throw 21 innings, while allowing 10 runs on 20 hits for a 1.60 earned-run-average and 20 strikeouts over that stretch.

However, on this night, Albrecht went to work at the plate before she even stepped into the circle.

Following a Molly Cochran lineout to lead off the first, Albrecht singled to center and alertly advanced to second on the play, then moved up another station on a passed ball before scoring on a double off the bat of Brooke Armstrong that also brought Rylee Slimp home for a 2-0 Liberty Hill lead.

After Albrecht shut down the Timberwolves in the opening two frames, the Lady Panthers added to their lead in the top of the third and it was Albrecht who once again began the assault by reaching on an error, then cming home on a three-run triple by Slimp to increase the lead to 6-0.

Cedar Park plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, but after that Albrecht buckled back down and retired 12 of the final 13 batters of the game, allowing only a seventh-inning single before closing the deal on an 82-pitch performance.

Cochran went 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Emma Petru added a double to her team-leading .418 batting average in the win.

Liberty Hill head coach Kristen Brewer said the critical component to Albrecht's recent success has been her ability to outsmart opposing batters as opposed to just trying to throw it past them.

“Reese has done a really good job of picking her pitches,” she said. “She does her homework with our scouting reports.”

Brewer also attributed the Lady Panthers' recent run of good form to the glove work being done in the field behind Albrecht – something that was absent earlier in the season when they put themselves behind the 8-ball with suspect defensive play early in games.

“Our defense has been playing well,” she said. “We focused on 'one pitch, one play' and I think that's helped us get over our beginning-of-game jitters.”

Currently, Liberty Hill (18-10, 4-6) is tied with East View for fifth in the district standings with four games remaining, but after Leander (10-0) and Georgetown (9-1), things get crowded with four teams fighting for the final two postseason spots, with Cedar Park (5-5) and Rouse (5-5) currently residing in those places with Glenn (3-7) a game behind the rest of the pack.

With 7-7 possibly good enough to sneak into the playoffs, the Lady Panthers would need to win three of their last four and get some help to secure one of the coveted postseason berths.

However, Brewer is just concerned with keeping her team on a roll when it hosts Marble Falls on Tuesday night.

“We just have to keep hitting the ball like we have been,” she said. “We need to take care of the first inning and build our confidence.”