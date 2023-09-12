It's not often a volleyball team is shut out for an entire set – which didn't quite happen during Liberty Hill's home district match against Lehman on Tuesday night – but the rare whitewash almost occurred in the Lady Panthers' 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-2) victory over the Lobos.

After claiming the opening two sets in matter-of-fact fashion, the home side streaked off to a 22-0 lead in the third stanza before the visitors finally managed to dent the scoreboard.

Despite the lopsided victory, Liberty Hill head coach Marie Bruce wanted to keep her squad engaged with a tough run of matches looming on the schedule.

“We did a good job keeping our energy and focus,” she said. “Also, we wanted to stay disciplined and make sure it was a team effort and it absolutely was tonight, so I'm super-proud of our girls.”

Senior outside hitter Kealy Dirner led the Lady Panthers with 11 kills despite sitting out the third set, while Gigi Mason added 10 and Taylor Gaines nine in a match that allowed Bruce to rotate her entire roster, which allowed everyone to contribute, including seniors Merrill Madison and Kylie Hutchinson, who had a pair of kills and aces, respectively, in the second set.

“They do a phenomenal job for us in practice every single day,” said Bruce, of the duo. “So, I'm happy for them to get to put all their hard work to use in a match.”

Early on was an indication of how dominant Liberty Hill was going to be in all aspects as the first four points of the match were a kill apiece for Mason and Annie Witt to go with a block by Aubrey Hughes and a Carson Glenn ace.

Senior defensive specialist Brooklyn Escobar added a pair of aces midway through the set, along with three kills by junior middle blocker Evie Bruce and the Purple-and-Gold cruised to an opening-set victory.

Madison came off the bench in the second set and immediately impacted the proceedings with a pair of kills, then it was Dirner who took over in hammering home four consecutive winners in helping close out the set.

By the time the third set began, the result was all but academic, with the Lady Panthers winning the first 22 points, with Gaines doing much of the heavy hitting in collecting eight of her nine kills, along with a pair of kills and a block by Ava Kostroun to finish Lehman off.

Liberty Hill (28-7, 2-0) will next travel to Cedar Park on Friday night to renew its rivalry with the Timberwolves, so after a relatively easy win on this night, Bruce said her team will begin gearing up in anticipation for the next one.

“We're excited to get back into the gym tomorrow, get better and work on some things – that's the mindset of our team,” she said. “We're trying to get better every single day, so that's what we're going to do and get ready for Cedar Park.”