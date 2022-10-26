Entering Liberty Hill's district opener against Tivy, Panthers senior quarterback Reese Vickers had done what a signal-caller does in the Purple-and-Gold's Slot-T offense.

Hand the ball off to any of three running backs lined up behind him in the backfield.

In fact, with sacks figured in, Vickers had gained all of three yards on 16 carries – a 0.1-yard average.

However, against the Antlers, he carried the ball fives times for 59 yards and ever since has shouldered much more of the Panthers' running responsibilities.

In Liberty Hill's last game before the bye week against Lockhart, Vickers gained 78 yards on eight carries – both season highs – and scored a touchdown in a 35-14 victory.

So, what has been the reason for Vickers' increased workload with the ball under his arm?

“I think the coaches are testing me,” said Vickers. “They want to make sure I have decent vision with the ball.”

Panthers head coach Kent Walker dismissed that notion, saying the coaching staff was already well aware of Vickers' abilities going into this season.

“I think last year, that might've been the case,” he said. “But, not this year – we knew what he could do.”

Not only that, but Walker said Vickers has become a master of the intricacies of the offense he now commands.

“Reese is as good as any quarterback that has come through Liberty Hill in running the Slot-T – and we've had some great ones,” he said. “His speed and footwork is as good as there is and he carries the ball with authority – Reese is as good as I've seen.”

Another factor in Vickers' increased carries is the absence of junior running back Joe Pitchford, who was lost for the season with an injury suffered in Liberty Hill's 70-10 road win over Cedar Creek, he said.

“When Joe got hurt, the coaches started spreading the carries out more,” said Vickers. “I'm not really used to running the ball.”

Walker said Vickers was destined to get more carries as the season wore on, but the injury to Pitchford also factored in.

“I think it was a combination of both – it was going to happen anyway,” he said. “We wanted our backfield to be a four-headed monster.”

Despite the fact a quarterback in the Slot-T is always on the move in carrying out fakes even when he doesn't have the ball himself, actually running with it is an entirely different ball of wax, he said.

“At first, I'd get back to the huddle after running the ball and I was gassed,” said Vickers. “But, I've gotten in better shape.”

In the Panthers' first four district contests, Vickers has rushed 22 times for 235 yards – a 10.6-yard average – meaning every time Vickers has taken off with the ball, he's gained enough yardage for a first down – a pretty effective weapon to have holstered when opposing defenses are focused on the likes of juniors Noah Long, Ben Carter and Jaxson Hines, who has replaced Pitchford in the Liberty Hill lineup.

Vickers' numbers still rank him fifth on the Panthers' rushing charts behind Long (112 carries, 1,175 yards), Carter (79-867), Pitchford (77-721) and Hines (34-240), but his primary job is still to be at the controls of the offense, so any yards and touchdowns he provides are simply icing on the cake.

Of course, Vickers is no stranger to the Slot-T, as the system of dizzying fakes and deception has been ingrained in him since he began playing football in second grade.

“Slot-T for life,” he said. “I've always been a quarterback.”

Vickers likened the Panthers' scheme to something a bit more cultured.

“I think the way we play is like art,” said Vickers. “Because we practice it so much – you see other teams try to run it and it's just ugly – also our coaches do a great job getting us ready.”

Last season, Vickers moved from backup status to the starting role in Week 7 after senior Will Szewczyk suffered an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the campaign and burst onto the scene in his first varsity start, a 45-16 road win over McCallum that saw him gain 59 yards on three carries, highlighted by a 52-yard touchdown run.

By season's end, Vickers had run for 169 yards on 27 carries and four touchdowns in helping lead Liberty Hill to the Class 5A Division II state championship game – a contest they ultimately lost to South Oak Cliff by a 23-14 score.

This time around, though, Vickers believes he and his teammates are more ready for a run that will have a different outcome – a happy one.

“We're more ready this year compared to last,” he said. “We're playing in a better district.”

Indeed, the Panthers have actually been tested on a pair of occasions in a 56-49 home win over Veterans Memorial and the 35-14 road victory over Lockhart in their last outing two weeks ago.

As a result – with only a pair of district games remaining in this week's home contest against Bastrop and the regular-season finale in San Antonio against Pieper next Friday – Vickers is confident the Panthers will be ready come playoff time.

“We feel like we're hard to stop,” he said. “Teams don't want to play us.”

Vickers has plans for college next year after graduation, but his days on the gridiron are winding down as he will not pursue a further playing career and as a result is trying not only to extend his high-school football experience as long as possible – but also enjoy it more.

“This year has gone by really fast – much faster than last year,” he said. “I can't believe we only have two district games left before the playoffs, so I'm going to soak it all in as much as I can.”