When Landon Maddux was a high-school soccer player at Alpha Omega Academy in Huntsville, he once went through a period typical of one's teenage years – one which he decided to seek council for from someone he trusted.

His coaches.

“It meant the world to me,” said Maddux. “They helped me through some tough times.”

At that point in his life, Maddux said he decided to follow in the footsteps of his basketball coach, Clint Allen and his baseball coach, Keith Thompson, in order to one day be able to provide the same kind of inspiration to young athletes as a coach himself.

“They taught me a lot about life,” he said. “Both are good, strong men of faith I wanted to model myself after.”

Maddux, 34, has been hired to be the new girls' head soccer coach at Liberty Hill High School after spending the past decade paying his dues as an assistant at three different high schools before spending the last two years as head coach at Travis High School in Richmond.

“This is the kind of job I've been waiting a long time for,” said Maddux, who was an assistant coach for the girls' teams at Montgomery, Hendrickson and Lake Travis High Schools before landing his first head-coaching position at Travis. “Liberty Hill has always been on my radar – it's a community that values soccer and has high-quality players.”

Maddux replaces former Lady Panthers head coach Darren Bauer, who guided the program from its inception in 2013 until recently leaving to become head men's coach at Schreiner University, an NCAA Division III program in Kerrville and posted an overall record of 232-59-17.

“A lot of the success here is attributed to Darren,” said Maddux. “It's a perfect fit for me because what he accomplished already gives me a leg up.”

As a player, Maddux was a midfielder that played a season at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor until a knee injury derailed his career before transferring to Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas and graduating with a bachelor's degree with a major in kinesiology and a minor in health, then earning a master's in education at Sam Houston State University.

After teaching business at his previous coaching stops, Maddux will teach physical education at Liberty Hill.

Maddux believes he's truly ready for a job the caliber of the one he's undertaking after serving apprenticeships under a pair of championship-winning coaches in Hendrickson's Rennie Rebe and Lake Travis' Trey Young, he said.

“I feel like I've put in my time,” said Maddux, who was born in Austin with family now residing in Belton. “I learned a lot from both of them.”

Liberty Hill is coming off a campaign that saw them go 19-3-4 overall, including a 10-1-3 district mark that was good for a second-place finish and advanced to the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs before being eliminated at that stage for the second year in a row.

However, Maddux said despite the disappointment of the defeats, the competition must be considered.

“When you look at losing to Dripping Springs two years ago, who went on to win the state championship, then Boerne-Champion, who made it to the state semifinals last year, that's still pretty good,” he said. “So, I think we're in a good place.”

Maddux has coached both boys and girls over the course of his career and has enjoyed both, he said.

“Each one has its pros and cons,” said Maddux. “But, I really like using soccer to develop strong female leaders – that's a big part of this for me. Learning to dominant and successful in the game of soccer translates directly to being dominant and successful in the game of life. Sports does the best job of providing opportunities for success and failure that create success in the end. Things like picking yourself up after you get knocked down, leading others to victory, looking someone in the eye and having a tough conversation – these are the things females get to practice in soccer and those life skills translate directly to real life.”

As far as playing style goes, Maddux prefers to employ a system that relies heavily on possession and playing out of the back at a high tempo, but perhaps the biggest buttons he pushes are outside the lines, he said.

“I think kids want a coach that fights just as hard on the sidelines as they are out on the field,” said Maddux. “It's about the relationships I build. So when I lay my head down at night, I know I made a difference.”

One word Maddux would use to describe himself is a reflection of the effort level he takes pride in putting into his craft, he said.

“Passionate,” said Maddux. “I won't be outworked – I'll always be here when a player needs an open field or a weight room.”

Maddux said ever since his arrival a few weeks ago, the entire Purple-and-Gold family has gone out of its way to make the newest Panther feel at home.

“I'm really appreciative of (athletic director) Coach (Kent) Walker, (principal) Mr. (Bryon) Ellison and girls assistant Coach (Michaila) Spradlin,” he said. “I clicked with them right away and they've helped me get situated.”

However, there was still one last bit of thanks and praise to be given.

“I'm honored and blessed to be here – I wouldn't be coaching without my faith, which leads me and dictates my actions,” said Maddux. “I feel like I have everything I need to keep this program going in the right direction.”