Unlike many of her peers, Payton Hanson has continued to play multiple sports throughout her high-school career as opposed to choosing just one to solely focus on.

Hanson excels for Liberty Hill's track team in the hurdles events, but also plays on the Lady Panthers' basketball team.

The reason for this course of action is quite simple.

“I just enjoy both so much,” said Hanson. “I grew up always playing a different sport each season.”

Hanson and her family have been Liberty Hill residents for five years now, but before that lived in Illinois and Washington state, places where the sports culture is a bit different, she said.

“Back in Washington, all the girls played soccer and softball,” said Hanson, who also played volleyball through her sophomore year. “It was really common to play more than one.”

Hanson was a part of the Lady Panthers' hoops squad this season that advanced all the way to the regional finals before bowing out to eventual state-champion Cedar Park, then immediately traded her sneakers for spikes and hit the track.

Before settling on the hurdles, Hanson originally ran the 800 meters in junior high, but didn't fare very well without obstacles in the way to jump over, she said.

“I don't know if it was anything in particular,” said Hanson. “I just feel like the hurdles are intriguing and more of a challenge and I've always wanted to go above and beyond whether it's the best thing to do or not – then it's more rewarding when you get better at it.”

Hanson and her Liberty Hill teammates will be competing at the district meet at East View on Wednesday and Thursday, with the hopes of moving on as individuals or a team to the area event and in order to do so, she'll need to place in the top four in her events, the 100 and 300-meter hurdles.

Earlier this season Hanson set a new school record in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.10 seconds at the Vandegrift Viper Relays and added a new personal best in the 300 with an effort of 48.49, so she's rounding into form at exactly the right time of season.

Competing is both hurdles events isn't as simple as just running a longer distance, as there is a distinct difference in technique and approach between the two, said Hanson.

“The 100 is more of a sprint – usually you'll take three strides between hurdles and always lead with the same leg – for me, it's my right because I'm right-handed,” she said. “But, the 300 is more of an endurance race, so you just hope you're ready when you get to each hurdle without worrying about strides.”

Hanson stands 5-foot-10, which certainly helps when one is attempting to clear a barrier that stands 33 inches off the ground in the 100 and 30 in the 300 – but just as tricky can be the psychological barrier that goes with the physical one.

“It helps to be taller as a hurdler because it's more like you're stepping over the hurdles,” said Hanson. “But, it's also a mental thing you have to conquer.”

According to Hanson, one of the biggest challenges to excel at her events is to be able to break through the inevitable wall of monotony hurdlers face each day in training.

“You really need a willingness to be able to accept repetition,” said Hanson. “The same exact thing every day in order to get your steps lined up the right way.”

Hanson – still only a junior – doesn't yet know where she'll attend college, but she has a distinct idea of what professional field she would like to eventually get into, she said.

“I'm really interested in the environment and anthropology,” said Hanson. “Things like how climate change affects the cultures of the average person and I also like international relations.”

A subject near and dear to Hanson's heart at the moment is an OnRamps U.S. History course she's taking because of the perspective learning about the past provides for her in the present.

“I like how the class is taught, with the idea of going into depth on people's lives throughout history,” she said, of the dual-credit University of Texas course. “But, not necessarily the famous people you always hear about, but the concept of learning about ordinary people at the time.”

The course covers America's entire history, from the Colonial period right up to the present day, but there's one particular period that especially tickles her fancy.

“The 1970s were a very interesting time because of all the activism that was going on,” said Hanson. “I have a lot of respect for people who are willing to stick their necks out and try to change things for the better.”

When Hanson isn't busy with sports or school, she will bury her nose in a good book, with fantasy at the top of her list and said she went through a Harry Potter phase when she was younger.

But, something that's not just a phase, but a permanent way of life for her in a place in the Star Wars universe.

“My parents have always liked Star Wars and I've seen all the movies,” she said. “My favorite character is Han Solo because he has a complete disregard for authority.”

One more thing about Hanson – something she said people might be surprised to find out about.

“Music is a big part of my life,” said Hanson. “A day doesn't go by when I don't listen.”

Her genre of choice?

“A lot of it is based on what my family is listening to at a given time, she said. “But some of it depends on the season of year.”

Hanson listed Smashing Pumpkins as one of her favorite artists, due to the band's variety of songs, which range from upbeat and positive to down and depressing – in other words, one band for all moods, she said.

“I guess it depends on how I'm feeling,” said Hanson. “But, I especially like the song '1979' because it has a real summery feel to it.”

Critical to Hanson is for people to realize she's more than just an athlete, she said.

“I put a lot of work into sports,” said Hanson. “But, I'm also a member of the National Honor Society and vice president of the junior class.”