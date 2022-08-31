On Friday evening at Panther Stadium, we were privileged to witness an annual rite of autumn in the great state of Texas – the opening game of the new high-school football season.

So, some random observations of the evening's festivities – on and off the field – are certainly warranted.

First thing was rolling up to the high-school campus about 20 minutes before game time to find there was nary a parking space to be had.

Oops!

Forgot the stadium expansion that now fits another 2,000 people on the home and visiting sides combined (and their vehicles), which meant just about anything was fair game – including parking up on the medians and even the broad sidewalk adjacent from the main gate.

For future reference, that means it's still not cool to park in the fire lane, but it's perfectly okay to park on top of the fire lane.

By the grace of God Almighty Himself, though, we found a spot in time to hustle up to the press box in time for the opening kick.

Memo to self.

Arrive much earlier from now on.

Although, there was plenty of extra parking on the visitor side, due to the fact the night's opponent – Wagner of San Antonio – doesn't travel very well, but who wants to park alongside the enemy? Desperate times call for desperate measures, sure, but let's not go overboard.

Besides, there are plenty of fire lanes to park on top of on the home side.

We're pleased to report this year's return of the inflatable Panther for the players to run through onto the field. Although it's not the old Panther – which was a bit more three-dimensional – it still casts a menacing shadow in setting the tone, so thanks to the Liberty Hill Football Boosters for restoring the roar after a two-year hiatus.

This time of year can make for some toasty conditions on the gridiron for the first few weeks of the season and it didn't take long for the first heat casualties to rear their ugly heads in the form of on-field vomiting – first by a visiting player, then a Liberty Hill baller that had consumed a bit too much water too fast in overhydrating to help combat the conditions.

No harm, no foul.

Curiously enough, a trainer was quickly dispatched from the home sideline with some magic sanitizing spray to neutralize the visitors' reversal, but the Panther puke was allowed to simply bio-degrade into the plastic playing surface.

Alright, then.

As far as the actual game was concerned, the Purple-and-Gold got out to a 21-0 lead and it looked as if yet another boring blowout was in the cards.

However, the Thunderbirds came roaring back with 21 unanswered points of their own and we had a game after all.

Fear not, though, the Panthers did what they usually do – win.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the entire night was seeing a pass sail through the evening air from the arm of one Liberty Hill player in the hands of another on Reese Vickers' 56-yard scoring strike to Noah Long, which provided what would ultimately be the winning points.

Considering the Panthers only compiled 222 passing yards all last season, that's a nice chunk of real estate all in one fell swoop.

Speaking of the forward pass, next up is Hutto, which features junior quarterback Will Hammond, who is currently being recruited by a number of college programs, not the least of which is Texas Tech, so chances are the sky will be filled with footballs in Hippoland on Friday.

In fact, the last time Purple clashed with Orange was in the second game of the 2018 season, when the Panthers traveled to Hutto and were defeated by a 52-21 score in overtime in a contest that was the ultimate immovable object versus irresistible force.

Liberty Hill rushed for 550 yards in the game, while Hutto passed for 455 in a contrast of offensive styles for the ages.

Probably won't be quite the same fireworks this time around, but one never knows.

Hutto has also expanded its stadium more than double its original capacity of 4,700 to 10,000, so one thing we do know is to get there plenty early.

Wouldn't want to have to park on top of a fire lane.