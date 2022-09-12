Following a contest that saw them throw seven (!) passes the previous week against Hutto, the Panthers got back to what they're famous for in Friday's 49-35 home victory over Georgetown.

In all, Liberty Hill's vaunted Slot-T offense piled up 573 yards rushing in averaging nearly a first down (9.1 yards) every time the ball was handed off.

Noah Long – all by himself – put up numbers most teams would gladly take, with 26 attempts for 343 yards and five touchdowns, with all five trips to the end zone coming in the first half.

The junior running back already has 632 yards in only three games with a gaudy 10.1-yard average and eight touchdowns – that's 210.7 per game and after a campaign that saw him put up over 2,000 yards as a sophomore last year, Long is on a pace to perhaps pass that signpost if the Panthers can once again make a lengthy playoff run.

From an overall team perspective, the Purple-and-Gold are still a work in progress, if one listens to head coach Kent Walker, who constantly talks about the need to keep getting better and these first four games of the new season have provided his squad with a trial by fire.

Walker told anyone who would listen this opening stretch was the most difficult non-district slate the Panthers have ever played and so far, it's been as rugged as advertised.

First a blowout-turned-close-game in the season-opening 35-21 home win over Wagner after the Panthers had jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead before the Thunderbirds scored three unanswered touchdowns of their own.

Week 2 saw a visit to Class 6A Hutto (and its fabulous renovated stadium that now holds 10,000 people) produce a game that featured 15 touchdowns, as Liberty Hill came up just short in a 56-49 defeat to the Hippos.

Then, we had this past week, which resulted in yet another high-scoring affair against the Eagles in a game in which the Panthers seemed to be in control of from the outset, as it was never closer than a two-touchdown game.

Points haven't been a problem.

However, preventing them has been an issue.

Liberty Hill has only outscored the opposition by a 133-112 margin through the opening three games in posting a 2-1 record heading into this week's game at A.C. Bible Stadium in Leander against Rouse.

Which is a slight cause for concern for those in Pantherville because at some point, every team needs to be able to lean on its defense in helping win games.

The Raiders (1-2) will prove to be an interesting final non-district opponent, as the Panthers have defeated them in the past two postseasons on their way to semifinal and state championship games, respectively.

Rouse senior signal-caller Mason Shorb has already had a pair of 3,000-yard passing seasons, including 3,813 yards and 49 touchdowns last season, but is off to a rather pedestrian start to this season in averaging only 190 yards through the Raiders' first three games – down from 290 last year, which is only natural when a quarterback loses a pair of 1,000-yard receivers to graduation.

Of course, once this game has concluded none of all the above will matter, as the district schedule will begin with a homecoming game against new league opponents Tivy.

The first four weeks of this new season were always going to be the most interesting – until the playoffs, that is – due to the caliber of competition the Panthers have faced early on in the campaign.

Lockhart (3-0) and Veterans Memorial (2-1) look to be the early class of Liberty Hill's opponents, which includes three 0-3 teams in Pieper, Bastrop and Cedar Creek, although the entire district has outscored the opposition by a 533-511 margin.

So, it probably won't be Blowout City, like every week the past two years, but still not much in the way of resistance.

Which is why it certainly behooved the Panthers to play a rugged non-district schedule, which they've navigated rather trickily so far.

Regardless of what happens against Rouse, though, it might be the last real test to see what the Panthers are made of for quite some time.

Been entertaining, hasn't it?