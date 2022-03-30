Last season, a look at Liberty Hill's stat sheet at season's end revealed only four combined home runs hit as a team – a power outage that cost the Panthers down the stretch in close games where one swing of the bat could've quickly turned defeat into victory.

However, this season has been a different story altogether, as Liberty Hill's lineup has provided more punch, with a muscled-up offense already having produced 11 long balls through the first 19 games of the campaign.

According to head coach Steve Hutcherson, the increased pop in his players' bats is due to an increased emphasis on strength training that was the result of a change to the rules.

“The UIL started allowing an extra hour we could use every day in addition to our normal practice,” said Hutcherson. “Now, we can spend a lot more time in the weight room. We went from one hour a week to five.”

In addition, Hutcherson said it's not just the time spent throwing iron around, but the method to which it's done with a focus on building baseball-specific strength.

“We try to do a lot of power lifts,” he said. “Bench press, squats – whatever we can do to get stronger.”

Currently, a trio of Panthers are tied atop the team's power charts, with Kash Durkin, Trent Eller and Colby Demars having already hit three home runs on the season, with Garrett Neeley and Tyler Williams each adding one.

Durkin said there is also a mentality behind the muscle when he and his fellow power hitters step to the plate this season compared to last year.

“Last season was really rough for us,” he said. “This year, we're really focusing on the fact every game matters and that has a big effect on how we hit – we have that mentality.”

Hutcherson added his players have further developed to the point where they can recognize certain situations and react accordingly.

“I think just our maturity as hitters has improved from last year,” he said. “Depending on who the pitcher is and what to look for.”

Of course, not every hard-hit ball clears the outfield wall, but possessing enough power to drive the ball with authority to all parts of the park can certainly come in handy in the clutch.

For example, Tuesday night's home game against Leander, a game that saw the Panthers trailing the Lions, 4-2, entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

Last year, Liberty Hill dropped critical contests such as this down the stretch – which ultimately doomed its playoff hopes – due to the lack of being able to get back into a close game with power hitting.

However, after tying the score at 4-4 in that frame, the Panthers came storming all the way back to win in dramatic fashion in the home half of the seventh when Demars – who had hit a two-run homer in the second inning – added a walk-off double to score Kade Neuenschwander with the winning run.

The victory propelled the Panthers into a tie with Leander in the district standings with a 3-2 record and the fourth and final playoff spot, with nine games left in the regular season and if last year was any indication, the battle for the coveted postseason place could come down to the wire.

As a result, the ability to change the course of a contest with a single swing becomes more of a critical component in the formula for victory.

Eller said he believes the Panthers are on the right track in capturing a postseason berth.

“I think we still have a pretty high ceiling,” he said. “We're getting more and more confidence, more consistent at-bats and know how to handle it.”