Coming off a disappointing road loss to Rouse on Friday, Liberty Hill (13-3) will return home to host Cedar Park on Tuesday night.

The Panthers had a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the third inning against the Raiders, a frame that began an onslaught of seven unanswered markers over the next four innings as the home side put the contest away, a result that evened Liberty Hill's league mark at 1-1.

Next up for the Purple-and-Gold is a visit from the Timberwolves, who enter the game with an overall record of 9-5-1 to go with a 1-1 district showing.

Carson Riley is currently leading the Panthers with a .514 batting average as the junior catcher continues a strong start to the season, while Logan Dyer (.459), Kash Durkin (.429), Trent Eller (.383) and Colby Demars (.361) round out the top five Liberty Hill hitters.

Durkin and Eller are tied for the team lead with three home runs apiece, while six Panthers have already driven in at least 10 runs on the season, including Durkin (16), Eller (15), Demars (14), Dyer (12), Riley (10) and Garrett Neeley (10).

Against Rouse, senior Cole Jefferson got the start for the Panthers and battled through four innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two, but the right-hander is still tied for the team lead in wins with a 3-1 record to go with a 1.72 earned-run average along with 25 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings on the season.

Lady Panthers host Georgetown

As if the Lady Panthers' last opponent on Wednesday wasn't tough enough in a 10-0 home defeat to No. 8 Leander, the opposition promises to be even more rugged on Tuesday night when Liberty Hill hosts No. 5 Georgetown.

The Lady Panthers (15-8, 1-4) haven't had trouble scoring runs this season in averaging 8.3 per game and they've only allowed 4.5 runs per game to opponents.

However, those numbers don't paint the entire picture, as since district play began, Liberty Hill's scoring has gone down, while the runs against have gone up.

In the first five district contests of the season, the Lady Panthers are scoring 6.8 runs per game, while allowing 8.2.

At the plate, junior Emma Petru is leading Liberty Hill with a .488 batting average, while Molly Cochran (.464), Sierra Bittner (.450), Ashton Williams (.440) and Rylee Slimp (.434) are all hitting at a .400 or better clip on the season.

Slimp is leading in home runs (five), runs batted in (30), runs scored (24) and stolen bases (six), while as a team, the Lady Panthers have already hit 16 home runs this season and have a .373 team batting average.

Of pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched, Lyssa Petru leads the way with a 2.03 ERA, while Kylie Kirk has rung up a team-leading 33 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings.