During his tenure as Lady Panthers head soccer coach over the past nine years, Darren Bauer won 232 games to go with nine district championships and three berths in the state tournament.

However, the man who built Liberty Hill's soccer program from the ground up after its inception nearly a decade ago insists all the victories he presided over were simply a by-product of his overall philosophy.

“Our program was never about winning – that was just icing on the cake,” said Bauer. “It was about fighting through adversity and carrying on to do good things in life as the ultimate goal.”

Bauer, 40, has been named men's head soccer coach at Schreiner University, an NCAA Division III program in Kerrville and in taking over as the Mountaineers' sideline boss, he will achieve a longtime aspiration of his own.

“Coaching at the college level has always been an ambition of mine,” said Bauer, who also coached the Panthers' boys' squad during his time in Purple-and-Gold. “Women's or men's – it didn't matter which – because it's the same game.”

Bauer will take over a Schreiner squad that posted an overall record of 3-14-1 last season in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and won't have much time to gear up for the new campaign, which begins on Sept. 2.

According to Bauer, he will employ the same possession-based game he so successfully orchestrated in Liberty Hill with his new team, although he knows there will also be adjustments for him as he moves up to collegiate competition for the first time.

“I think it's just like when players move up from high school,” said Bauer, who was 232-59-17 with the Panthers. “Mostly, it's the speed of the game.”

At Schreiner, Bauer will no longer teach, but will have the added responsibility of recruiting, although that simply goes with the territory of coaching in college and is something he's ready for, he said.

“It's the same as whenever you do something that's new, but I'm confident in my ability,” said Bauer. “Once I get in there and establish myself, it will be easier to get the kind of players I want.”

As far as leaving the classroom behind in favor of strictly the business of coaching, Bauer said he has mixed feelings.

“For me, it's kind of bittersweet because I've always enjoyed connecting with kids in the classroom because you can have just as much of an impact on them there,” said Bauer, who taught algebra and statistics. “But, now I'll get to focus on just soccer.”

After settling down in Liberty Hill for the past nine years, Bauer, wife Arlene and eight-year-old son Reus will uproot their young family for the first time – something he said everyone is onboard with.

“My wife knows how much I've wanted this – to attain a dream of mine – and has been incredibly supportive,” said Bauer. “Even though my son has to switch schools and leave friends behind, he understands.”

As for the decision to leave Liberty Hill behind, it was a double-edged sword as far as the difficulty of the move, he said.

“Yes and no,” said Bauer. “Over the years, I always taught my players if they want something to keep trying and eventually it will pay off. I've failed multiple times for this opportunity, so now that I have it, I have to take it. But, at the same time, it's tough to leave something you love and hand it over to someone else.”

However, there is one aspect of his former home he will miss most.

“The family,” said Bauer. “Other schools talk about family, but when you get to know players and their siblings and parents, it's one big family.”