In volleyball, there are kills and then there are kills.

Midway through the third set of Liberty Hill's home non-district contest against Georgetown on Tuesday night, Gigi Mason rose up majestically over the net, wound up her powerful left arm and let loose with a thunderbolt that traveled nearly straight down for a winner inside the 10-foot line.

Think emphatic slam dunk in basketball and one begins to comprehend the impact of Mason's blast and the momentum it provided the Lady Panthers in a 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-23) victory over the visiting Eagles.

Liberty Hill head coach Marie Bruce sure appreciated the effort in the aftermath.

“We call points like those 'momentum points,'” said Bruce. “Something like that gives your team so much confidence – it's like a double-win because not only do you win the point, but you gain all that momentum.”

At that point in the proceedings, the Lady Panthers were in the midst of fighting back from as much of a 14-7 deficit in the third set, as Georgetown desperately attempted to push the match to a fourth set.

However, it was not to be, as the home side finally took its first lead of the final set at 22-21 on an Annie Witt winner, then with the score level at 23-23, Taylor Gaines and Mason claimed back-to-back kills to close out the Eagles.

Gaines led Liberty Hill with 13 kills on the match, while Mason added 11 and Witt 10, as all three took turns hammering the Georgetown defense throughout.

Bruce said it was good for her team to be pushed to its limits by quality opposition.

“A good team like Georgetown shows us what we're good at and also what we need to work on,” she said. “For example, tonight we were up against a really good hitter (University of Texas recruit, 6-foot-5 junior Addison Gaido), so when that happens we need to make sure we're tracking her and always aware of where she is.”

Entering the match, Gaido was far and away Georgetown's leader in kills with 258 on the season and showed flashes of what makes her a Division I player, but the Lady Panthers' middle blocker combination of Evie Bruce, Ava Kostroun and Aubrey Hughes did well in largely containing the Eagles' most dangerous player.

The former district foes went at it from the get-go in renewing acquaintances and it was Mason who quickly began collecting kills with a pair early on after Witt had opened the scoring for the home side.

Soon thereafter, though, Gaines sprung into action in racking up five consecutive Liberty Hill kills and six in all in a set the Lady Panthers would prevail in by a 25-17 score.

According to Bruce, Gaines – who had taken over the team lead in kills with 193 entering the match – has elevated her game recently.

“Taylor has been very consistent and reliable for us lately,” said Bruce. “She's really improved on where she's swinging and placing the ball and her decision-making is much better. We didn't play our cleanest volleyball tonight as a team, but Taylor sure did.”

Bruce also praised Witt for yet another trademark spirited performance.

“Annie's a firecracker,” she said. “She always stays positive and had some really good swings tonight.”

In the second set, it was Kealy Dirner's turn to pound away at the Eagles' defense, as the senior outside hitter had three kills to go with continued pressure from Mason and Witt, in taking the stanza, 25-22.

Once the third set started, it seemed as if the visitors had caught a second wind – one that would propel the match further – as the Eagles opened up a 14-7 lead.

But, Mason and her mates had other ideas in finishing off Georgetown before it could right itself.

Senior setter Carson Glenn led the Lady Panthers with 20 assists, while Dirner had eight digs and Kostroun three blocks in the victory.

Liberty Hill (26-6) will next face Vista Ridge away next Tuesday before opening district play against Glenn on the road on Sept. 8.

Bruce said her squad is inching closer to being where she wants it to be once the district schedule begins.

“We're getting there,” she said. “For now, we're off for a week, so it'll be good to get a lot of quality practices in.”