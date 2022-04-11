When it came time for Sierra Bittner to find a place to continue her softball career at the college level, it was important for her feel comfortable in her new surroundings.

So, the Liberty Hill senior chose Cisco College and has signed a national letter of intent to play at the junior college, where the pitcher-outfielder will be a part of the Wranglers' program.

“When I visited, it felt like a second home to me,” said Bittner. “I felt like they cared about me.”

Bittner said she realizes the opportunity that has been afforded her as she moves on in her playing career.

“I'm very honored to have this chance,” she said. “Playing in college has always been a goal of mine – now I just want to be able to perform at a high level.”

Bittner was off to a solid start to her senior season this year, hitting .385 with nine runs batted in the Lady Panthers' first 16 games of the campaign.

However, she suffered an elbow injury diving back into first base on a pick-off play against Rouse on March 8, one that will require surgery to repair a torn ligament, but will be back in action in time to begin next season.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Kristen Brewer, Bittner was just rounding into form when the injury occurred.

“Sierra was starting to put up some numbers when she got hurt,” said Brewer. “It was very unfortunate.”

Brewer added despite the fact Bittner is out for the season, she still has plenty to offer her teammates due to an enthusiastic all-around approach to the game.

“She definitely has a no-quit attitude,” she said. “Sierra gives her best every time out there, is a team player and not a selfish kid.”

One of Bittner's most endearing traits is her ability to play just about anywhere on the field, said Brewer.

“Sierra's one of those players that will go out and play wherever we need her to,” she said. “Players like that are very valuable.”

Bittner said she plans to pursue a career in the medical field – in particular one that involves caring for children.

“I'd like to be a pediatric nurse,” she said. “I really like helping people and I'm good with kids, so I think it's a good fit for me.”

Despite the fact there will be big adjustments for Bittner when she arrives on campus as far as balancing school with sports and everything else that goes along with being away from home for the first time, perhaps her biggest challenge will be the absence of a pair of four-legged friends, she said.

“I think what I'll miss most about home are my two dogs,” said Bittner. “Colt and Bronco.”

After playing basketball earlier on in her sports existence, Bittner decided to leave the court behind for the diamond once she realized how special softball makes her feel, she said.

“Just being part of a team,” said Bittner. “Everyone has a role, even the players in the dugout.”