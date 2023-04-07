Blaze Milam burst onto the Liberty Hill baseball scene two years ago as a freshman when the right-handed hurler put up numbers that belied his relative lack of experience – a 5-1 record with a 1.83 earned-run average along with 37 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings – leading the Panthers in wins and strikeouts and having the lowest ERA of any pitcher with at least 15 innings pitched.

According to Milam, his success that season was a bit of a surprise – as well as being on the varsity squad in the first place.

“Definitely, it was pretty cool to be on the varsity as a freshman,” said Milam. “I really didn't expect to play as much as I did – I thought I would get a few games.”

However, instead of being able to build on that success his sophomore season last year, Milam was derailed by a knee injury that caused an elbow ailment.

“I dislocated my kneecap hitting, which caused a tendon strain,” he said. “I altered my pitching motion to compensate for that, which caused me to strain my UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in my elbow.”

Milam only missed a short amount of time, but went on to post a 2-4 record with a 2.89 ERA, with 32 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings – not exactly the kind of campaign he had envisioned coming off such a stellar freshman year.

“It was tough,” he said. “It got really bad during the season, but I was still able to pitch. During the summer, though, it got worse and I missed about six weeks.”

In fact, Milam said he might be better off now from having been shut down for an extended period.

“It was kind of helpful because it gave my arm time to completely heal up,” he said. “Now, I'm back to full strength again.”

Surgery wasn't eventually needed and after rest and recuperation, Milam is back flashing the form that made him such a sensation two years ago.

Through his first six starts of this season, Milam had a 4-1 record to go with an ERA of 1.00 with 36 strikeouts in 35 innings and has established himself as the Panthers' ace in the process.

Liberty Hill head coach Brandon Creek said it's not just Milam's numbers that have impressed him, but his overall character and work ethic.

“Blaze is a leader and a great teammate – a very dependable young man,” he said. “Never late to a practice, leads by example and is the best kind of player a coach can hope for.”

Despite his gaudy strikeout stats this season, Milam said he's not the kind of pitcher that goes out and tries to blow hitters out of the box – but rather the opposite.

“I think I'm a ground-ball pitcher more than anything,” he said. “I like to get ground balls and trust my defense to make plays behind me.”

Milam added this particular approach allows him to remain in games longer than perhaps a strikeout pitcher that racks up a much higher pitch count earlier in a contest.

“With the way I pitch, I can go most of the way in games,” he said. “I never really want to get to 100 pitches – 90 is a comfortable number for me – even better if I can keep it at 80-85.”

Creek is just fine with Milam's mound mentality, he said.

“I'll never put getting a win over the health of a young man's arm,” said Creek. “I'll never have a pitcher throw too many pitches.”

Case in point was Milam's outing against Leander in the Panthers' home district contest on March 28, when he threw exactly 90 pitches before exiting the game after six innings of what would ultimately end in a 2-1 loss – his first defeat of the season.

In doing so, though, Milam kept the Purple-and-Gold in a game that certainly could've produced a larger scoreline for the visitors – including pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth to keep the score at 2-0.

“Coach Creek came out to the mound to talk to me that inning,” he said. “I told him I was going to get a ground ball and we did.”

Catcher chemistry

When Milam first appeared for the Panthers as a freshman, his teammate behind the plate was then-sophomore catcher Carson Riley, who is now a senior and has reunited with his batterymate after a brief absence earlier this season when Riley was pressed into service at shortstop.

During the interim, freshman backstop Carson Sharp had taken over catching duties and Milam did just fine throwing to the first-year player, but said the bond he and Riley have 60 feet, six inches away from one another is undeniable.

“Carson (Riley) has been my catcher for most of the past two-and-a-half years,” said Milam. “Sharp is a good young player who's still learning and growing and I'm good with either one, but Carson and I have have that chemistry.”

Strong, but not too strong

Since his freshman season, Milam has developed an affinity for the weight room, which he credits with helping him gain strength he has used to positively influence his pitching.

But, it wasn't always like that, he said.

“When I was a freshman, I hated working out,” said Milam. “It was the worst part of my day.”

So, what changed his outlook on throwing iron around?

“I started to see results,” he said. “Now, I even work out in the offseason, which I never did back then, either.”

Creek said it's important for pitchers to build strength through weight training – just not the same type of regimen position players are put through.

“With pitchers, we have them work upper body mostly with dumbbells as opposed to bar work,” he said. “While our position players do their auxiliary lifts, we'll have our pitchers focus more on hip flexors and core muscles.”

For Milam, he understands this concept, which makes it easy for him to now embrace something he once despised, he said.

“For a pitcher, it's more of a flexible strength we try to build,” said Milam. “We just lift differently. In the offseason, I'll lift heavier, but in season, it's more reps with lighter weights.”

Baseball in his blood

Milam has played baseball since age four and despite the fact he dabbled in other sports such as football and basketball while growing up, it was always the diamond that was his first home.

“Baseball has always been No. 1 for me,” he said. “My dad (Zack) actually played at Liberty Hill and my mom played basketball.”

But, just because home was on a baseball field, it wasn't until the past few years when Milam migrated to the mound.

“When I was young, I was just about everything but a pitcher – I played first, second, third,” he said. “My arm wasn't good enough to be a pitcher back then.”

By the time he got to middle school, though, it became apparent the hill was going to be where he spent most of his time.

“When I was in seventh grade, I started pitching a little more,” said Milam. “By the time I got to eighth grade, I was pretty good at it and said, 'Hey, I like this.'”

Now, Milam is already looking to not only continue to dominate Panthers opponents for the rest of this season and next, but to continue honing his craft at the next level.

“I really want to play in college and would love to go to (Texas) A&M,” he said. “My dad always tells me I'm already a better pitcher than he ever was.”

Back during Milam's freshman year, the Panthers just barely missed out on qualifying for the Class 5A state playoffs, then made it last season before an opening-round defeat, so he's hoping the third time will be the charm this time around.

“Last year was a big step for us as a team,” said Milam. “Nobody had ever been in a playoff game before. I think this year, we just need to go out and play our game and we can beat anyone because this is one of the best teams I've been on here at Liberty Hill.”