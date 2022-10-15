Missing were the spectacular long touchdown runs followers of Liberty Hill have been accustomed to in recent weeks at Lions Stadium in Lockhart on Friday night, but the result was much the same in a 35-14 victory for the Purple-and-Gold.

In contrast to their previous outing against Veterans Memorial, which produced a high-flying 56-49 win, this effort was much more workmanlike in how the Panthers went about their business on an unseasonably warm mid-October evening.

However, one similarity was the opposition getting on the board first, as the Lions took the opening kickoff and proceeded to march 72 yards on eight plays, culminating in a five-yard scoring run from Sean McKinney for a 7-0 lead while chewing up nearly half of the first quarter in the process.

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said his side needs to shore up its early-game struggles.

“We don't want to come out of the gate like that – we need to make a stop,” he said. “But, we shot ourselves in the foot on that first series – we jumped offside a few times and gave up a fourth-down and that's something that can't happen we need to fix.”

A new threat

But, after the hosts chose to kick the ball short, which gave the Panthers the ball near midfield, the visitors struck back with a Ben Carter three-yard scoring run to level the score at 7-7.

Highlighting the drive were back-to-back runs of 21 and 15 yards, respectively, by quarterback Reese Vickers, who continues to gain yardage with authority as the season heads down the stretch.

Walker said Vickers' increased rushing contributions recently are a result of simply taking advantage of an additional backfield weapon for the Panthers offense by adding another bullet to the gun.

“We always knew Reese was going to eventually get more carries,” he said. “It's hard to stop all four backs and now you throw a quarterback into the mix and it's trouble for defenses because Reese is another running back at quarterback.”

Calmer contest

Unlike last week's game – which featured 11 combined touchdowns in the first half alone – this contest settled down into more of a football game than a track meet.

In fact, the only points of the second period was Vickers' one-yard plunge at the end of a 12-play, 66-yard drive for a 14-7 lead the Panthers took to halftime.

The longest gainer of the drive was Jaxson Hines' 10-yard burst for a first down on a 2nd-and-6 play from the Lockhart 11-yard-line on which the junior halfback was hauled down just short of the goal line, setting up Vickers' score on the next play.

Perhaps the most explosive play of the night was when the Panthers' Luke Miller took the second-half kickoff and returned it to the other side of midfield to put Liberty Hill in business at the Lions' 48-yard-line.

Carter opened with a 12-yard run, followed by another keeper by Vickers for 12, a Hines gain of six and a 13-yard dash by Noah Long, as all four members of the Panthers' backfield took a turn moving the ball into scoring range.

Finally, the ball was punched across the goal line for another six points and the point-after by Connor Hawkins extended the lead to 21-7 with only two minutes gone in the third.

However, Lockhart signal-caller Ashton Dickens proved slippery for the Liberty Hill defense to contain as time and again the rangy junior found seams in the Panthers' defense for significant gains.

On the ensuing possession, the Lions drove to the Liberty Hill 20, where Dickens found Zakaya Gathings in the end zone for a 20-yard scoring pass after protection had broken down, forcing Dickens from the pocket only to buy enough time for himself while eluding a fierce Panthers pass rush to hit an open man downfield to pull Lockhart within a single score at 21-14 with 4:17 left in the period.

Closing it out

After having been limited to relatively short gains until that point in the proceedings, Long then sprinted past the defense for a 20-yard scoring run to restore a two-touchdown advantage at 28-14 as the period wound down to a close.

Following a forced turnover-on-downs by the Liberty Hill defense to begin the fourth, the Panthers' offense took over with a chance to kill the game off once and for after getting the ball at its own 11-yard-line with 7:48 left in regulation.

Freshman Jack Pitchford – in essence filling in for older brother, junior Joe, who is out with injury – made contributions on the game's final scoring drive in the form of five carries for 29 yards and yet another strong run from Vickers – this one for eight yards – set up Long for the Panthers' longest run of the night on a 34-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring in providing the final margin of victory.

Long led Liberty Hill with 124 yards on 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns, while Vickers piled up 75 yards on seven attempts and a score with Pitchford picking up 70 yards on five carries, Carter 60 on eight with a touchdown and Hines 47 on seven, as the Panthers racked up 376 rushing yards in the win.

Senior linebacker Tanner Cearley said the victory just keeps propelling the Panthers in the right direction.

“It's a huge win for us – especially going into the bye next week,” he said. “We just need to keep working and getting better.”

After surrendering seven touchdowns last week against Veterans Memorial, Cearley said he and his defensive teammates worked all week to correct deficiencies in order to limit the Lions this week.

“We knew we had to fix what we did in the last game,” he said. “I like playing in games like this.”

Liberty Hill (7-1, 4-0) remains atop the district standings heading into a bye next week before returning to host Bastrop on Oct. 28.

Other district scores from Friday night included Veterans Memorial defeating Bastrop, 44-32 and Pieper downing Cedar Creek, 49-14.

Walker said the Lions did well in getting ready for his team.

“They did a great job against us tonight – they had a great game plan and executed it fairly well,” he said. “But, we still got away with a 21-point win.”