When Barry Boren walked off the court after Liberty Hill's 67-56 playoff win over Southside of San Antonio in the second round of this season's Class 5A state playoffs, it was destined to be the 809th and final victory of a 43-year coaching career, as the veteran bench boss has announced his retirement.

Following several stops early in his career, Boren landed in Liberty Hill in 2002 and coached the Panthers for the next 20 seasons, compiling a 513-167 record to go with 19 playoff appearances, 14 district championships, six regional berths and a memorable run to the Class 4A state championship game at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Boren, 66, said it was finally time to call it quits due to the fact it's a good jumping-off point.

“My rationale was if I stayed another year and got closer to 900 wins, I'd keep going another four years to get there,” he said. “By then, I'd be 70, (Liberty Hill assistant coach and son) Blake (Boren) would've been my assistant for 15 years and there would be another high school here, so this is a good time.”

Before arriving at Liberty Hill, Boren had coached at five other schools and developed a reputation as a coach that could take a struggling program and build it back up to relevancy.

But, all the while, he would always be seeking the proverbial greener pasture, he said.

“I would stay someplace four or five years, then be looking to move up to a bigger job,” said Boren. “Until I got to Liberty Hill.”

According to Boren, the primary reason for the end of his nomadic days was the fact Blake was a Panthers player four years, then attended the University of Texas for five years after graduating, before returning to his alma mater as a teacher and assistant coach under his father, which made for plenty of quality time.

“Do the math,” said Boren. “Blake played for me four years, then went to college nearby for five, then he was my assistant all these years. What coming here did was give me the opportunity to spend all that time with my son. Who would want to leave?”

However, Boren's Purple-and-Gold tenure got off to a rocky start, as the Panthers endured a 4-19 campaign during his first season in charge.

Suffice it to say, though, he figured out the winning formula shortly thereafter as the following season's squad posted a 28-8 mark in claiming what was to be the first of 19 consecutive playoff appearances – the remainder of his time in charge.

But, even after that initial season, Boren knew he was on the right track – a sentiment he conveyed to parents at the time.

“It's always been a tradition of mine to talk to them at the end of the season,” said Boren. “I told them there was something pretty special here because our kids played as hard at the end of the season as they had when I got them.”

Boren is renowned for the full-court, high-pressure style his teams have employed over the years, but said that wasn't always the case earlier on in his career.

“I've had success coaching slow – in fact, at Terrell we led in defensive scoring – and I've made players count the number of passes before shooting,” he said. “But, the game has changed – now it's all about space and pace.”

If there's one aspect of his profession Boren will miss most, it's the everyday grind of a season as it plays out in all its stages from beginning to end – only to start all over again, he said.

“In the spring, you begin to build your team, tinkering with lineups,” said Boren. “Over the summer, you continue to work toward the fall, then you move into district play and the playoffs.”

Boren said he knew of his intentions to retire about two months prior to the announcement at the team's postseason awards banquet on Sunday night.

“I was supposed to coach at an all-star game that would've coincided with our graduation,” he said. “So, I had to back out because I wasn't going to miss my last one.”

Blake Boren is a prime candidate to take the reins from his father, but the regulatory hiring procedure will need to be followed before a successor is named.

Boren – who has eight grandchildren – will now be able to focus more on his grandpa duties, but other than that, doesn't exactly know what he's going to do with all the free time he'll have on his hands – although there are a few things he has in mind, he said.

“I have this list of three things I've always wanted to do, but didn't have the time,” said Boren. “Write a book, learn to play guitar and run a marathon.”

In an office filled with two decades worth of memorabilia from his time as the Panthers' head coach, there is one particular memento that captures his favorite moment – his players rushing to celebrate with him when Liberty Hill hit a buzzer-beating shot to advance to the state title game.

“I've had so many people from the past checking in with me from around the state since I announced my retirement,” he said. “But, I think our program is the best it's ever been – we've had a lot of success, have a great coaching staff – the wood pile is pretty high and I think it's better to leave it that way.”