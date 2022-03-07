Aaron Brewer can usually be found flying around a football field, hitting anything in an opposite-colored jersey.

Next season, after four years in the Panthers' football program, the Liberty Hill senior will take off for Colorado Springs, Colorado, after signing a national letter of intent to attend and play for the U.S. Air Force Academy.

In addition to continuing his football career at an NCAA Division I school, Brewer will study to be a physical therapist – a calling he has to assist others, he said.

“I want a job where I'll be helping people,” said Brewer. “But, I also want to stay involved with sports.”

During his senior season, Brewer ranked third on the Panthers with 114 tackles, an average of 7.6 per game, including 11 tackles for loss, to go with a team-leading four sacks, eight passes defended and four fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.

Over the course of three seasons of varsity football, Brewer racked up 292 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said Brewer has been a versatile defender that can contribute playing different positions.

“Aaron's been a starter since his sophomore year,” he said, of the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Brewer. “He played defensive end his first two years, then switched to outside linebacker. Aaron has length, wingspan and can run, which should make him a force to reckoned with at the next level.”

Brewer said he was sold on his new home upon a campus visit to the Rocky Mountain university due to the grandeur of the landscape and the opportunities it provides.

“I just thought it was beautiful,” he said. “You can see the mountains from the campus and there's a lot of hunting.”

On the field, Brewer will be hunting ballcarriers, although there's another athletic endeavor he will be undertaking as a required course, he said.

“All cadets have to take boxing,” said Brewer. “I think that's something cool I'll want to stay in.”

Brewer is a lifelong Liberty Hill resident who grew up aspiring to be a member of the Purple-and-Gold, then lived out his dream.

“I remember going to games at the old Panther Stadium,” he said. “I grew up playing in the youth leagues.”

After going through the gauntlet of being a Liberty Hill football player and the work ethic required to be a successful member of the Panthers' program, Brewer said he's ready for whatever military academy life throws his way.

“I'm not worried,” he said. “But, I want to thank everyone who's helped me get this far.”