When a Lady Panthers batter drives in a run, chances are she'll have quite a gaudy reward waiting for her upon returning to the dugout.

Earlier this season, sophomore Cadence Wiese devised a plan to have the talisman made, an ornate gold chain from which hangs a large medallion adorned with a Panthers logo and the words “LH Softball” and “RBI Queen” arching above and below, respectively.

Currently, Liberty Hill's reigning runs batted in leader for the season is sophomore outfielder Rylee Slimp, who had plated 41 runs to go with seven home runs and a .400 batting average.

During the Lady Panthers' 7-2 road win over Cedar Park on April 8, Slimp drove in three runs and could be found afterward with the chain around her neck and a smile on her face.

However, despite the individual accolades the bling was bringing her, Slimp said the jewelry is simply a manifestation of the team dynamic that exists within the ranks.

“Getting RBIs helps the team win,” she said. “It basically lets your teammates know you've got their back.”

Slimp transferred to Liberty Hill this season from Rouse and has found a welcoming new home on the diamond just north of her her former Raiders residence – which was exactly what she was seeking when she made the move, she said.

“What I wanted was a competitive softball atmosphere,” said Slimp, who patrols center field for the Lady Panthers. “It was really a lot of different things, but most of all, I wanted a place that felt like home.”

Sometimes when a new player moves in, it can be a bit awkward to be the new kid trying to assimilate into an established group of players and it was no different for Slimp – but it wasn't long before she had found her stride with her new teammates, she said.

“It was pretty stressful at first – not knowing everyone,” said Slimp. “But, now I feel comfortable.”

Of course, one way to ingratiate oneself to new teammates is to help them win games by launching balls over outfield walls, which Slimp has done with regularity since donning the Purple-and-Gold – although the power aspect of her hitting game is relatively new to her arsenal, she said.

“Last year, I only had two home runs,” said Slimp. “Most people would think I spent a lot of time in the weight room to get stronger, but really I've just worked on my mechanics and swing.”

Slimp certainly doesn't have the appearance of a slugger, with her long, slender frame belying the boom in her bat and also hits for average, not just pop, depending on the situation.

“My approach changes depending on what's happening,” said Slimp. “Sometimes, I'm just looking to make contact when there are runners on base, especially if I have two strikes.”

Lady Panthers head coach Kristen Brewer said Slimp's search for softball serendipity isn't exclusive to her sport, by any means.

“It's not just softball,” she said. “It's the same with all of the Liberty Hill teams – the kids know they have to work hard for what they get, which I think Rylee was looking for when she moved here.”

As far as her team's penchant for passing around the RBI Queen chain, Brewer believes it promotes proper chemistry through cohesion, she said.

“Something like that represents the whole mentality of playing together,” said Brewer. “You're not just up there playing for a hit – you're trying to do what's best for the team in a given situation.”

Brewer said although she's had teams in the past that have adopted similar morale-boosting customs, the RBI Queen chain is definitely in a class by itself.

“We've had little trinkets and things like that before,” she said. “But, never anything as bling as this.”