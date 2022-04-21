Marie Bruce always pictured herself on the sidelines coaching the Lady Panthers of Liberty Hill.

She just never thought it would happen.

So, when Bruce was introduced on Wednesday afternoon as the Purple-and-Gold's new head coach, she highlighted that fact.

“I'm honored to be the head coach at Liberty Hill,” said Bruce. “But, I didn't think the opportunity would ever be there. When you think of Liberty Hill volleyball, you think of Gretchen Peterson – she is Liberty Hill volleyball.”

Peterson recently stepped down after 18 seasons of leading the Lady Panthers to spend more time with her family, so just like that, the chance Bruce had envisioned became available.

Bruce, 35, was previously head coach at Austin High School – where she was named Coach of the Year her first season – from 2012-16 and Glenn High School from 2016-17 after beginning her coaching career as an assistant at Cedar Ridge and the past four years has coached at the club level while teaching at Georgetown High School.

According to Bruce, she wanted to step away from high-school coaching temporarily to spent more time with 7-year-old son Easton, who is currently a second-grader at Rancho Sienna Elementary.

“I wanted to take some time off to be a good mom,” said Bruce. “But, now I'm ready to get back into it again.”

Bruce was also an accomplished player as a setter, earning district MVP honors her junior and senior seasons at Connolly High School in Pflugerville, then took her skills to Southwestern University in Georgetown, where she garnered all-American status as a senior and still holds the school record for assists per set with 11 from 2004-07 during her time with the Pirates.

Once her playing career was over, Bruce got into coaching and brings 26 years of experience as a player and coach with her to Liberty Hill, where she will expect her players to perform with the same intensity she displayed during her days on the court, she said.

“I want our girls to have a gritty, hard-working, never-give-up mentality,” said Bruce. “On Aug. 1 (when practice officially begins), I want to be ready to go and it's going to be a challenge to figure out how I can use them best.”

Bruce said one of the pillars of her coaching philosophy is to get the maximum out of the minimum when it comes to practice.

“If you're in the gym for three or four hours a day, you're not doing something right,” she said. “We want to get in, get our work done efficiently and get out, so our players can get on with their day, have time for homework and so forth.”

Another tenet for Bruce is not overloading her bench on match days, she said.

“I've always believed in having a small varsity squad,” said Bruce. “If you have players on the bench that barely play, they can get apathetic.”

Along those lines, Bruce addressed the parents present.

“I know, as a parent, everyone of you wants me to put the five best players out there on the court – and your daughter,” she said. “But, everyone in the program will have a role – whether you're a starter on varsity, a back-up or on the JV – I don't want to hurt anyone because you're dealing with emotions and morale.”

Bruce compared her previous coaching stops to the one before her now as apples and oranges.

“At Cedar Ridge, we were starting a new program and at Glenn we had to rebuild,” said Bruce. “But, here is like Austin where you're going into an established program and it's about what you can improve. You can't just go in, blow everything up and start over. You have to learn to meet people where they already are.”

In order to maintain the standard the program already has and eclipse it, Bruce said she needs an all-in approach from not just her players, but everyone involved with a vested interest in the program.

“For me, the most important thing is having that buy-in and support from the parents – they're the ones that do the laundry and make the snacks,” she said. “But, also the entire community.”

As for what brought her to her present place, Bruce was philosophic in her appraisal.

“I never really had a plan to get into coaching,” she said. “But, it's a calling I have I can't get away from.”