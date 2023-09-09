When Georgetown lined up to attempt a 50-yard field goal on the final play of regulation that would've tied the score between the Eagles and Liberty Hill and sent the game to overtime, there was one player on the visiting side that didn't feel like extra football on the evening.

Sophomore defensive lineman Alister Vallejo blocked the attempt by Georgetown kicker Aaron Guzman, which preserved a 45-42 victory for the Panthers in a contest that saw the Purple-and-Gold fight back from a two-score, fourth-quarter deficit at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown on Friday night.

Vallejo was happy to help his teammates – even if he still finds it difficult to believe the spot he currently finds himself in.

“I didn't even dream of being a starter on varsity as a sophomore,” he said. “We work on that, but I've never even blocked one in practice, so I'm just glad it turned out how it did.”

Following last week's 82-80 home win over Hutto, in which the Panthers defense surrendered 11 touchdowns despite victory, Vallejo said winning the game this week on a defensive play could be just what the unit needs to jump start it.

“The coaches were just telling us in the locker room we need something that sets this defense apart,” said Vallejo. “We've been working hard on being more violent and dominant as a defense.”

After finding themselves down by a score of 42-30 with less than a quarter to play, the Panthers needed a spark and it was senior Noah Long who provided it with an electrifying 80-yard kickoff return that brought the ball all the way down to the Georgetown 27-yard-line.

Four plays later, fellow senior Ben Carter knifed in from the seven to bring the visitors within 42-37.

After Aiden Camarena successfully recovered a brilliantly-executed, high-arcing onside kick by Connor Hawkins before the Eagles could react, the Panthers were unable to capitalize, but clearly had the momentum back on their side.

Georgetown drove into Liberty Hill territory on its next possession, but that was where the Purple-and-Gold defense made a stand, stopping a 4th-and-8 play and getting the ball back to the offense with 3:23 left in regulation.

Long and Carter alternated carries down to the Eagles' 3-yard-line, where Bryce Muchaw rumbled into the end zone for the second of his two touchdowns on the night with what would prove to be the game-winning points with only 0:56 remaining.

Looking to increase the lead to three, the Panthers sent Long around the right side for a two-point conversion that was called back due to a holding call.

But, no matter.

Despite being pushed further back by the foul, they were determined to convert and quarterback Carson Hollen found a leaping Long in the end zone to provide the final margin.

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said there was no question they would eschew the extra point for a pair.

“We knew we had to get up by three – being up by two didn't do us any good at that point,” he said. “So, we had to throw it up and Hollen found the right guy in '21.' Noah Long is just a special football player – both him and Ben (Carter).”

Muchaw was a surprise contributor, as the sophomore was only pressed into action due to injuries to starters Joe (knee) and Jack Pitchford (ankle), having just been called up from the junior varsity this week. In addition, senior Jaxson Hines also had to leave the game early on with an ankle injury, leaving Muchaw ro shoulder even more of the load and he certainly responded with 79 yards on 11 carries and a pair of scores.

Walker praised Muchaw for his ability to quickly grasp the responsibility that was handed to him in such short order.

“Bryce is a great young man,” he said. “I couldn't be happier for him tonight to be able to produce the way he did, having just learned the halfback position on Monday after being the starting fullback on JV – it's amazing what Liberty Hill kids can do.”

Georgetown went ahead in the opening period on a pair of touchdowns by senior running back Andrew Petter from nine and 58 yards, respectively, sandwiched around a score from yet another Panthers sophomore in Avery Marklin, who scooped up an Eagles fumble and returned it 10 yards for Liberty Hill's first points of the game.

On the opening play of the second quarter, Hawkins nailed a 20-yard field goal to close the gap to 14-10, but the Eagles reacted swiftly and decisively as quarterback Noah Booras swung a short pass to Cody Holubec, who did the rest in sprinting 88 yards down the sideline to the end zone on the opening play on the ensuing drive to restore the lead to 21-10.

After Carter had once again brought Liberty Hill back to within three at 24-21, Booras and Holubec hooked up on the same exact play – once again on the next play from scrimmage – this one going for 92 yards and the Panthers trailed, 28-24, at halftime.

But, the Eagles' senior duo wasn't done, as it struck for a third time on a 27-yard scoring pass for the third quarter's only points and a 35-24 lead entering the fourth.

Unlike the previous week's affair, which was a back-and-forth proposition against the Hippos, this time the Panthers fought back from firmly behind, with Muchaw's first touchdown of the game – from two yards out – setting up the grandstand finish.

Carter led the visitors with 174 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns, while Long amassed 144 yards on 12 attempts on the evening as the Panthers piled up 415 rushing yards.

Liberty Hill (2-1) will next host Rouse (2-1) in the final game next Friday before the district schedule begins the following week on the road against Tivy.

For now, though, Walker is amazed at how his squad continues to drive on despite more injuries than a M*A*S*H* unit.

“Our kids are so resilient,” he said. “I don't know how many injuries we have, but it's just the next-man-up mentality – that's the way our kids are. We live in the weight room and they believe in that, so it's the next guy getting plugged in and they just go to work. I'm super-proud of them and it was awesome to see them play like that tonight.”