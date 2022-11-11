Ben Carter has become the master of the one-play scoring drive this season from his fullback spot in the Liberty Hill backfield, as on multiple occasions, the junior speedster has taken a hand-off on the first play of a series and gone the distance for six points.

Doesn't matter how far away the goal line is, either, as 50 or 60-yard scoring sprints have been the norm for Carter over the course of the campaign.

However, on Friday night at Panthers Stadium in Liberty Hill's Class 5A Division II state playoff opener against Highlands, Carter did himself one better.

After having already scored touchdowns of 61, 46 and 17 yards, respectively, Carter broke loose for his fourth touchdown of the game, an 84-yard scoring run in helping propel the Panthers to a 63-17 victory over the Owls.

According to Carter, he and his teammates continue to run the play that springs him for epic sprints until an opposing defense shows them they can stop it.

“Once it starts working,” said Carter, who led Liberty Hill with 239 yards on nine carries with five touchdowns in the win. “We just keep doing it until they make an adjustment.”

As for his propensity for such quick scoring drives, Carter said his teammates across the line of scrimmage give the offense good-natured grief after yet another quick turnaround on the sidelines.

“Our defense doesn't like it when we do that,” he said. “They don't get much rest.”

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said he's not quite sure what makes Carter's bursts up the middle so effective – but he has somewhat of an idea.

“One of our coaches said 'Every time he gets the ball right now, nobody's touching him,'” he said. “I don't know why – maybe they're trying to take away our sweeps and leaving the middle open.”

Following Carter's first touchdown, Highlands got on the board in most peculiar fashion, when an errant snap sailed over the head of Panthers punter Connor Hawkins and out the back of the end zone for a safety and a 7-2 score.

But, it only took a pair of plays for the Purple-and-Gold to quickly extinguish any hopes the visitors had of making it a game, when freshman Jack Pitchford took off on a 51-yard scoring run and the opening period ended with a score more suited for a one-sided baseball game than a gridiron battle at 14-2.

Reese Vickers plunged in from one yard out to open second-stanza scoring, but it was then Carter's turn to once again show off his long-distance danger threat in scoring a natural hat trick of touchdowns in a span of 5:22 to give Liberty Hill a commanding 42-2 halftime lead.

While the Panthers' offense was running roughshod over the Owls' defense in the first half, Liberty Hill's defenders were constantly harassing Highland's attempts to move the ball – a trend that carried over into the second half, but not until after some special-teams fireworks from the home side.

Senior Aden Burrell took the second-half kickoff at his own 10-yard-line and returned it 85 yards to the Highlands 5, nearly reaching the end zone at the end of a spectacular run during which he dragged tacklers the final five yards before finally being brought down.

Following Burrell's heavy lifting, Jaxson Hines scored from five yards out to increase the advantage to 49-2, all of 12 seconds into the third quarter.

On the ensuing possession, the Owls attempted a fake punt on a fourth-down play in their own half of the field, which proved ill-advised when Highlands punter John Gil was blown up before he could get a throw away by the Liberty Hill defensive-line duo of senors David Morris and Andrew Hardy-McLeod to give the Panthers the ball back on downs.

Highlands managed to sandwich a pair of late touchdowns on scoring strikes from Owls signal-caller Willie Gaskin to Khenedy Jackson (17 yards) and Albert Perez-Torres (15 yards) around Liberty Hill's final score of the evening on a 28-yard run by senior Zach Jacobs, but by then many of the Panthers' defensive starters had taken refuge on the sidelines on a bitter, blustery night that saw the wind-chill approach freezing.

In addition to Carter's massive night, Pitchford rushed for 126 yards on five carries with a touchdown, Luke Miller had 36 yards on nine attempts and Hines had four carries for 15 yards and a score.

Despite missing starters Noah Long and Joe Pitchford, the Panthers still piled up nearly 500 rushing yards in the contest – a fact Walker attributed more to who remains on the field at the moment.

“Our offensive line was still there – that's what I tell everybody – they're opening up holes and our guys are running through them,” he said. “With Noah and Joe, missing them is big, but they'll be back, so I'm not worried about it – hopefully, they'll be 100 percent and ready to go.”

Liberty Hill moved to 10-1 on the season with the win and will next face Mercedes (6-5), which defeated Pioneer in its first-round game on Thursday by a 37-27 score next Friday.

Despite the non-competitive nature of the contest, Walker was pleased to have cleared the first hurdle on what he hopes will be a return visit to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the state championship game.

“You always have nerves for the first one,” he said. “So, it's good to get it out of the way and moving on is great.”