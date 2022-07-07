Brandon Creek realized early on in his athletic career he desired to someday be on the other end of the instructional equation.

“I knew all the way back in middle school I wanted to be a coach,” said Creek. “I just loved the competitive aspect of it.”

Creek, 44, has been named Liberty Hill's new head baseball coach after spending 11 years at Stony Point High School in Round Rock, where he held the same position for the past five seasons and is enthusiastic about the challenge of taking over a winning Panthers program.

“I'm really excited about this opportunity,” said Creek. “I've heard nothing but great things about the community.”

Creek is replacing Steve Hutcherson, who left after guiding Liberty Hill for the past four years, including a successful transition to Class 5A and a playoff berth this past season, who has taken the head coach position at Crosby High School near his native Houston.

Stony Point is a Class 6A program that plays in a rugged district including Round Rock, Cedar Ridge and Westwood, so Creek is certainly familiar with rough going, as he now enters a district that features perennial contenders Cedar Park, Rouse and defending state champion Georgetown – despite the lower classification.

“I don't necessarily think it's a big difference from (Class) 6A,” said Creek. “I know this district is very competitive.”

Creek will have a familiar face on his roster next season, as son Brandon will be a senior pitcher/infielder after playing for his father for the past three years – although his transfer wasn't automatically a done deal.

“We talked about him staying there for his senior season,” said Creek. “But, he wanted to follow Dad.”

In addition to his son, Creek has a daughter, Jasmine, that recently graduated from Texas State University with a degree in business administration and said the move to Liberty Hill was a joint decision between himself and wife Christina.

“We came to the conclusion it was a great opportunity for our family,” he said. “But, it was rough leaving Stony Point after so long – it feels like some places are just made for you.”

A middle infielder by trade, Creek played at Pflugerville High School, then moved on to Schreiner University, an NCAA Division III program in Kerrville before entering the coaching profession, citing his coaches at those respective institutions for instilling even more of a desire to coach, he said.

“In high school, I played for Don Fry – a great man and coach,” said Creek, of the Panthers' longtime dugout boss. “Then in college, I played for Rusty Richards, who was just amazing because he would always challenge you to be great on and off the field – that just made my love for the game grow even more.”

Creek has taught math and science over the course of his career in the classroom and will teach physical education as part of his new job description.

According to Creek, coaching is far more than just writing out lineup cards and making pitching changes.

“Most coaches know the Xs and Os,” said Creek, who will also join the Panthers' football coaching staff. “What it really comes down to is how you teach them to make them understand what you're looking for.”

One of Creek's primary philosophies is to focus on the present without getting caught up in the past or on the future, he said.

“Our motto is going to be 'Win The Day,'” said Creek. “Every day is an opportunity to grow and get better.”