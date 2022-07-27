Last week, Wyatt Cheney got the call so many aspiring baseball players dream of when the Liberty Hill product was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Cheney said waiting to hear his name called was perhaps the most nerve-wracking part of the entire experience.

“There were four of five teams that were interested in me,” he said. “About four picks before I got taken, a scout with the Orioles called me and told me they were going to take me – my hands were shaking holding the phone.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound right-handed pitcher was the 287th overall pick following a season at McLennan Community College in Waco after spending two seasons at Oklahoma State.

Cheney posted a 10-3 record for the Highlanders to go with 3.20 earned-run-average with 122 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings – an average of 13.4 Ks per nine innings – over the course of 16 appearances, of which 15 were starts.

Cheney's fastball tops out at around 95 mph, with a mix of other pitches designed to keep hitters off balance, including a slider, curveball and change-up and knows exactly what he's in for moving up to the pro ranks, he said.

“There are guys that can throw 100,” said Cheney. “But, the hitters up here are good and will still hit it if it's straight.”

Ironically, Cheney grew up a Yankees fan and will now be playing for an organization that is a division rival of the one he admired as a kid, he said.

“I just liked watching Derek Jeter and A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez) because they were both shortstops, which I also played,” said Cheney. “Going in, though, I didn't care where I went as long as I got drafted.”

Now that Cheney will be donning the Orange-and-Black, though, he's convinced he's in the right place.

“After talking with the scout about the organization, I really like the culture there,” he said. “I'm excited to be an Oriole.”

Cheney is originally from Bertram and attended Burnet schools until fourth grade when his family moved to Liberty Hill, where he also played football and basketball while working his way up the Panthers system.

In fact, Cheney played on the Liberty Hill team that advanced to the Class 4A Division I state championship game in 2018.

“I've always had an extreme love of football,” said Cheney. “I have a ton of memories and I think it also made me a better baseball player.”

Cheney said his initial college experience in Stillwater didn't live up to what his expectations were going in, which prompted his move to McLennan.

“I committed to OSU when I was 15 and it seemed like the right thing at the time,” he said. “But, I didn't enjoy it so much up there and kind of lost my love for baseball.”

However, a season in Waco cured those emotional ills.

“It was completely different there,” said Cheney. “Being from Liberty Hill, culture and the team atmosphere is a big thing for me, and there were 40 guys on the team who were all friends and went out and worked hard together every day.”

According to Cheney, once he was back in the Lone Star State, his approach to the game changed for the better.

“When I was in high school, I thought I was mature in terms of baseball,” said Cheney. “But, now I really know the lifestyle it takes to be successful – I guess everything happens for a reason.”