On Saturday morning, Liberty Hill's cross country team will host its annual home meet at Panther Stadium, but before the high-school competition takes place, the team's booster club will host its second annual Patriot Day Community 1-Mile Race at 7:30 a.m.

Half of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Liberty Hill Fire Department, but more so than the funds, the awareness raised is perhaps the most valuable dividend the race will pay, said Liberty Hill Cross Country Booster Club president Holly Holland.

“I don't think the fire department gets the recognition they deserve,” she said. “As first-responders, people don't necessarily know the important role they play.”

Panthers cross country head coach Kim Holt said the booster club is a vital part of the equation for her team.

“Having the booster club is awesome,” she said. “They set up team dinners and volunteer for other things, such as coming out and helping us set up the course for our meet.”

Speaking of which, Liberty Hill will use its training trail on the high-school campus for the race, as opposed to staging the event at Liberty Hill Middle School due to the ongoing construction at the site.

The trail itself was also a result of efforts by the booster club and was dedicated in October 2020.

In addition, the booster club helps with some of the smaller needs the team has, said Holland.

“For example, we had to get all new mats for our team tents this season,” she said. “We also go around and fill in the holes on the course.”

Sometimes, the club even supplies the team with the most important fuel of all.

“We got breakfast tacos for the kids on the morning after a race,” said Holland. “It ended up being $350 for all 50 kids.”

Holland's daughter, Avery, is a junior of the team and after serving as vice president of the club last year, decided to take over the reins as president this fall.

“We lost some senior moms from last year,” said Holland. “They needed somebody, so I stepped up.”

The first 100 entrants to the race will get a commemorative t-shirt and medals will be awarded to the top 10 finishers in the race.

More information and how to register can be found on the Liberty Hill Cross Country Facebook page.

Holland said one of the club's primary goals is to ensure the runners get the backing they need to succeed.

“The athletic program does a good job to include all the teams,” she said. “We want the kids to feel like they have the full support of the community.”