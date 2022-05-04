When Carson Riley was a youngster, he and his older brother Cade would play street hockey outside their Leander home – but only under one condition.

“I always had to be the goalie,” said Riley. “Because I liked wearing the mask.”

So, when it came time to hit the diamond, the natural progression for Riley was to don catcher's gear and he's worn it ever since, including after when he and his family moved to Liberty Hill and these days the junior is a fixture behind the plate for the Panthers.

Truth be told, Riley did have designs on either second base or shortstop early on, but was convinced to take up residence behind home plate after being inspired by a particular big-league backstop.

“I used to watch Buster Posey play,” said Riley, of the former San Francisco Giants catcher, three-time World Series champion and National League Most Valuable Player. “He's the reason I wanted to be a catcher and why I wear No. 28.”

So far this season, Riley is doing his best emulation of his idol, currently hitting .405 with 15 runs batted in while playing in 26 of Liberty Hill's 28 games, which is a whole lot of innings spent crouched in the ready position waiting for pitches to be delivered.

Especially once the Central Texas heat begins to drive the mercury up as spring slowly gives way to summer, making a tough position even tougher.

But, Riley has a remedy.

“You just make sure you hydrate plenty,” he said. “The entire time I'm in the dugout, I'll be drinking water.”

Part of that time is the result of being subbed out for a courtesy runner whenever he reaches base, which provides a bit of respite and something he doesn't mind doing, he said.

“I just like getting hits,” said Riley. “After that, it gives me a chance to get a break and drink some water.”

In all this season, Riley has caught 167 of a possibly 179 innings – a heavy workload for a masked man at any level.

After playing on the Panthers' junior varsity squad his freshman year, Riley was elevated to the varsity roster last season as a sophomore and split time at his preferred position with teammate Garrett Neeley, who since has moved to shortstop, leaving catching duties all to Riley – which means all those extra innings requires him to take proper care of himself, he said.

“I have to make sure I get the right amount of sleep – preferably eight hours,” said Riley. “I also need to eat right, which means a lot of protein and some carbs before games.”

According to Riley, the aspect he enjoys most about catching is the all-encompassing nature of the position.

“You get to see everything out on the whole field,” said Riley. “You also have to build relationships with the pitchers and umpires.”

In fact, Riley said staying on the good side of the men in blue can go a long way in getting the benefit of the doubt on borderline calls.

“You have to build a rapport with each one,” he said. “How he wants you to catch the ball and maintaining a conversation about where the zone is. But, the biggest thing is to protect him from getting hit – when that happens, it's not good. Or if he does get hit, you better go out to the mound and talk to your pitcher long enough for him to recover.”

As far as dealing with the mound men, Riley said handling the different personalities of each hurler is like being a psychologist.

“Some pitchers need a confidence boost and others you need to get after a little bit and remind them they're out there for a reason,” he said. “You also have to know what each likes to throw in certain situations.”

All of the pitches are called from the dugout for Riley to relay them 60 feet, six inches away and there is usually very little – if any – pushback from pitchers as far as pitch selection is concerned, said Riley.

“Guys are pretty good about not shaking off most of the time,” he said. “But, then there's Blaze.”

As in sophomore right-hander Blaze Milam, who sometimes wants to march to the beat of his own baseball drum, said Riley.

“Depending on if his slider or curve is working better,” he said. “But, Blaze and I are pretty close friends, so it's no big deal.”

Speaking of pitchers, it's a well-known baseball fact bases are stolen off pitchers and not catchers, although the man behind the plate often gets the blame by the uninitiated.

No worries, as Riley has that base covered – so to speak.

“I got a lot stronger in the weight room and have been able to transfer it out onto the field,” said Riley. “So, I'm throwing a lot more guys out this year.”

The numbers don't lie, either.

Riley has gunned down 11-of-25 runners attempting to steal on him this season – a .440 success rate – and considering the big league average is 30 percent, suffice it to say he's doing his fair share of limiting opposing scoring chances.

Riley has two mitts – one he uses for games and the other for practice – only on a recent workout day, one of the strings in the web of his “gamer” broke, which was going to require some repair work before being stored for the night in the Panthers' locker room.

“It gets really humid in there, so it moisturizes my mitt,” said Riley. “I'll form it a certain way and then leave it in my locker overnight.”

Even though it takes a unique brand of athlete to be a catcher, there is definitely common ground in one time-honored tradition with his baseball brethren, he said.

“I always get dressed in the same order,” said Riley. “First, my sliding shorts, then socks, pants, undershirt and batting practice or game jersey.”

In addition, proper accessorizing is necessary in order to have a clear mind, he said.

“I keep a sleeve on my left arm and put tape on my right wrist,” said Riley. “When I first did that at a tournament in Dallas, I got three hits in that game, so I've kept on with it.”

Of course, being constantly in a line of friendly fire – not to mention foul balls off opposing bats – can be hazardous to a catcher's health and Riley has the stories to prove it.

“Usually, I'll get hit in the chest a lot and balls off the mask and in the head will shake you up a little,” he said. “Then there was the time when a guy's bat swung around and hit me right on the elbow and I missed a few games, but it was only bruised.”

Probably not good to even so much as mention being hit by wayward bats or balls, he said.

“Earlier this season, I hadn't really been hit and I said something about it,” said Riley. “After that, I got hit the next three games in a row.”

However, despite the bumps and bruises that go along with his job description, Riley is perfectly content to keep his place behind the plate.

“I love everything about catching,” he said. “I wouldn't trade it for anything.”