The Lady Panthers suffered the cruelest of fates in their Class 5A state playoffs regional quarterfinal contest against Canyon at Dripping Springs High School on Friday night in a 3-2 defeat that ended when the bottom of the seventh was extended after a controversial call was allowed to stand.

With Liberty Hill leading, 2-0, entering the home half of the final frame, the Cougars finally broke onto the scoreboard with three straight hits off Lady Panthers senior starter Ashleigh Heiderscheit, who had held the No. 2-ranked and undefeated New Braunfels side scoreless through the opening six innings.

However, after Canyon had tied the score at 2-2 and still had runners on first and second with two outs, the Cougars' Markaylee Maldonado chopped a ball in front of the plate directly in her path as she broke out of the box toward first.

By rule, a runner that is struck by the ball in fair territory should be called out, which would've ended the frame and sent the game to extra innings. Instead, the two-man umpiring crew determined the ball hit Maldonado in foul territory, which extended the at-bat.

After having been given new life, Maldonado slapped a single to center to load the bases for 6-foot-3 senior catcher Dee Dee Baldwin, who drove a ball to the right-center field gap to drive home the winning run.

Liberty Hill head coach Kristen Brewer – who vehemently protested the call to no avail – explained what the home-plate umpire told her at the time of the play.

“He said he didn't see it,” said Brewer. “After talking with the base umpire, they said the ball hit her in foul territory.”

The controversy ruined what had been a masterclass performance in the circle by Heiderscheit, who had allowed only three hits to the Cougars through the first six innings, while striking out five against a powerful Canyon team that entered the game with a perfect 27-0 record on the season.

Brewer had nothing but high praise for Heiderscheit in the aftermath.

“Ashleigh did a phenomenal job for us tonight,” she said. “She did exactly what she was supposed to do.”

Heiderscheit's clutch performance wasn't limited to the circle, though, as she delivered an RBI single on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth to increase Liberty Hill's lead to 2-0 after sophomore right fielder Addison Shifflett had tripled and scored on an Emma Petru ground out for a 1-0 advantage in the third.

But, Canyon starter Haley Carmona proved a tough nut to crack in throwing 123 pitches in the complete-game effort while racking up 13 strikeouts in the process.

In fact, after Carmona struck out Molly Cochran, Rylee Slimp and Kylie Kirk in succession in the top of the first, it was clear runs would be hard to come by for the Purple-and-Gold on this night.

Heiderscheit matched her opposite number, though, in retiring the side in order in the second, third and sixth innings, while wriggling out of trouble in the first, fourth and fifth before the fateful seventh.

In all, Heiderscheit threw 95 pitches in her final high-school game before heading off to play at San Jacinto College next season.

Aubri Ettinger and Petru had the other two Liberty Hill hits on the evening.

Brewer said Shifflett's triple to the right-field fence proved to be the catalyst her club needed to get on the board against the Cougars.

“Addison was able to just relax and see the ball,” she said, of the sophomore's majestic drive that nearly carried over the fence. “With the wind blowing like it was, we didn't need to do a lot. We just had to let (Carmona) supply the power.”

Following Petru's RBI grounder, Brewer said breaking the scoring ice was what the Lady Panthers needed at that particular juncture of the proceedings.

“This is a power-hitting team we were up against,” she said. “So, after we got one, we could breathe a sigh of relief and then try to get insurance runs.”

Which is exactly what they did when Heiderscheit plated Slimp in the sixth to double the Lady Panthers' lead.

But, it was all for naught after the events of the bottom of the seventh had unfolded.

Liberty Hill finished the season with an overall record of 29-7 to go with a district mark of 13-1 and a league title – something the program can build on moving forward despite the disappointment of the defeat, said Brewer.

“Our team broke a lot of records this year and really set the bar high,” she said. “For us to get this far in Class 5A – these girls did themselves, their coaches, their parents and their school proud.”