One might say there were forces conspiring against Liberty Hill in its district road contest against Cedar Park on Thursday night, only it wasn't the green of the Timberwolves that doomed the Purple-and-Gold to a 4-3 defeat, but the blue of the umpires.

The Panthers were victims of not one, not two, but three contentious calls that made all the difference in an otherwise well-played game by both teams.

The first was an interference call on Liberty Hill's Ty Maldonado in the bottom of the third in which it was determined the third baseman had impeded the ability of Cedar Park baserunner Ian Garcia in between second and third as Maldonado was attempting to haul in the relay throw from left fielder Chase Maxwell on a base hit by the Timberwolves' Adam Vaughn, thus preventing Garcia from scoring on the play.

As a result, Garcia was awarded home plate and the first run of the game for a 1-0 Cedar Park lead.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson vehemently argued the call with both umpires, but to no avail.

In the aftermath, Hutcherson was still convinced there was nothing Maldonado could've done differently.

“I don't know what our guy is supposed to do there,” he said. “He's just trying to field the ball.”

The Cedar Park marker was the first allowed on the evening by starter Kade Neuenschwander, who took the hill due to the fact regular starters Cole Jefferson and Conner Sherburn were unavailable due to pitch-count limits after having pitched in Tuesday night's 6-4 home win over Rouse, with the game being played on Thursday instead of the customary Friday due to the three-day Easter weekend.

However, despite having only hurled nine innings on the entire season coming into the game, Neuenschwander limited the Timberwolves to only that single run on four hits in his first four innings of work, including working out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first and striking out the side swinging on three straight batters in the fourth.

In the meantime, the Panthers answered the controversial first run of the game in the fourth in a more conventional way when Kash Durkin hit his eighth home run of the season far beyond the right-center field fence to tie the game at 1-1.

The solo blast was Durkin's fifth in as many games as the burly first baseman continues to terrorize opposing pitchers down the stretch of the district schedule.

In the top of the fifth, Maxwell led off with a single, then was called out attempting to steal second on a play when it appeared he may have gotten around the tag – the second tough call at the visitors' expense.

Proceedings remained level until the bottom of the fifth, when the third questionable call of the night went the way of the home team.

After Cedar Park's Brooks Dillman and Kade Davis had singled off Neuenschwander to start the frame, Julian Swift smoked a shot just past the glove of a lunging Maldonado at third that appeared to pass by the bag on the foul side, but was deemed to be fair, driving in Dillman to give the Timberwolves a 2-1 lead.

Louis Alonzo followed with an RBI single to plate Davis and Swift and increase the advantage to 4-1 with still only one out.

But, Neuenschwander kept his composure and retired the next two batters, including his sixth strikeout of the game when he got Jackson Harvey swinging on an 0-2 count after he had sent a drive over the fence down the right-field line on the previous pitch that just went foul.

The showdown ended up being Neuenschwander's final act of the night on the mound, with the senior right-hander's line (5 IP, 8 H, 4 R) belying how well he pitched, including picking a pair of runners off first base.

After Brody Blay had relieved Neuenschwander and tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in the sixth, it was last-chance saloon time for the Panthers and they certainly bellied up to the bar.

Gavin Voth drew a leadoff walk off Vaughn, who was still in the game despite having already thrown 90 pitches on the night.

Logan Dyer then sent a smash to the right side of the infield that second baseman Quint Mullen failed to handle for an error, with Voth advancing to third on the miscue, bringing Carson Riley to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.

Riley singled to left to chase Voth home to halve the deficit at 4-2.

Durkin was up next with runners on first and second and almost got hold of another one, sending a towering fly ball deep down the left-field line – a drive that would've easily cleared the wall at the Panthers' home park – but settled into the glove of Carter Woehl in the spacious Cedar Park outfield for the first out of the inning.

Neuenschwander then drove Dyer home with an RBI single to left to close the gap to 4-3, which brought Colby Demars to the plate with men on first and second, but the Liberty Hill right fielder was struck out by Vaughn on his 111th and final pitch of the night, at which point the senior righty was required to leave the game due to pitch count.

With two outs, it was all up to senior Trent Eller against Timberwolves reliever Ethan Boecker and on a 1-0 delivery, the Panthers second baseman skied one to right-center that – like Durkin's ball earlier in the inning – might've been a homer at home, but fell harmlessly on the warning track for the final out.

Hutcherson lauded Neuenschwander for keeping his team in the game as long as he did.

“We felt like Kade gave us the best chance to win tonight and he was able to do that,” he said. (Cedar Park) didn't exactly knock the fences down.”

Durkin was 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and one batted in, while Maxwell also had a pair of hits as part of the Panthers' nine hit attack.

Alonzo and Vaughn both collected a pair of hits for the home side, with the latter getting the win on the mound, while Neuenschwander (2-1) was charged with the loss.

The defeat ended the Panthers' six-game winning streak, which dated back to March 22 – their first meeting with the Timberwolves – a 13-0 home loss.

Liberty Hill (19-5, 7-3) fell into a tie with Rouse for second in the district standings behind Cedar Park and Georgetown, who are tied for first at 8-2, with four games remaining, as the Panthers will next host Marble Falls on Tuesday.

Hutcherson could only rue the controversial calls against his team, but admitted there was more to the loss.

“We made a couple of mistakes that cost us,” he said. “But, all in all, we came out in a tough road game and played hard and well. Now we just have to take care of ourselves.”