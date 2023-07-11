For some time now, there has been a purple wrestling mat laid out on the floor of the locker room belonging to Liberty Hill's varsity football team, used for various drills by Panthers athletes being indoctrinated into the rough-and-tumble world of Purple-and-Gold athletics.

However, now it and others like it will be used for their original intent, as the Panthers will start a wrestling program during the upcoming school year, as Danny Zieschang has been named the team's first-ever head coach.

Zieschang is excited to have the opportunity to stand up a brand-new program – especially in a place where athletic excellence is a tradition, he said.

“Wrestling has a beauty and value to the sport,” said Zieschang. “I believe it can help you physically, mentally and socially.”

An Illinois native who moved to Texas at a young age, Zieschang, 28, wasn't formally introduced to wrestling until after his chance to compete had already passed him by – which is what fuels his fire for being a coach.

“I went to Round Rock High School and back then, we didn't have a wrestling program,” he said. “It's very important for me to provide kids with the opportunity I never had.”

After graduating from Texas Tech University and getting his first teaching job at Cypress Springs High School in the greater Houston area, Zieschang was also an assistant football coach when he met Russell Evans, who was the school's head wrestling coach, which proved to be a turning point in his coaching career.

“Coach Evans had an opening as an assistant, so I worked under him for a year until he retired, then remained under Michael Reading, who was hired as his replacement,” said Zieschang. “They were my two biggest mentors and taught me a lot about wrestling and coaching the sport.”

Zieschang spent his sixth and final year at Cypress Springs as the head coach and will now put all the knowledge and wisdom he gathered along the way in establishing and building the Panthers' new program.

Perhaps the biggest challenge initially for Zieschang will be recruitment to a new sport, he said.

“I think in Year 1, we'll have some growing pains as a program,” said Zieschang. “But, the first thing is to just introduce the sport to as many kids as we can.”

Currently, UIL wrestling is open to both boys and girls, which adds to the talent pool Zieschang has at his disposal, with 14 different weight classes for boys and 12 for girls, ranging from 106 pounds all the way up to 285.

According to Zieschang, opportunities for girls to compete at the college level is on a massive upswing.

“Women's wrestling is one of the fastest-growing college sports,” said Zieschang. “Wrestling is for everyone.”

Or it can be – if one is willing to pay the price, he said.

“One thing that separates wrestling from some other sports is it requires a crazy amount of hard work and discipline,” said Zieschang. “Your commitment level as an individual needs to be higher than with a team sport because when you go out there on the mat, it's just you and your opponent.”

Zieschang added what happens in the crucible of competition will reveal these intangibles.

“There's an old saying in wrestling,” he said. “The mat doesn't lie.”

Wrestling season will run from November to February – technically a winter sport – which means there will be opportunities for Panthers from other sports, including those who spend the fall on the gridiron, to cross over – a concept Zieschang embraces.

“We always encourage kids to play other sports,” he said. “In many ways, wrestling can complement football.”