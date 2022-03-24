When Trent Eller helps decorate the family Christmas tree each year, there are a few particular decorations that must be put in just the right place.

“I have three different Batman ornaments,” said Eller. “One on either side and another on top, so it looks like he's looking out from a tower.”

Appropriately enough, the Liberty Hill senior second baseman has been doing some serious damage with what else – a bat – this season.

Eller already has three home runs and 15 runs batted in after not hitting a single homer all last year to go with only seven RBI.

However, this season has been a different story and as a result of his increased performance level, Eller has signed a national letter of intent to play at the University of Texas-Dallas next season, an NCAA Division III program, where he will continue his baseball career with much gratitude, he said.

“For me, it's just a huge opportunity to do what I love for a longer period of time than most people,” said Eller, who is also hitting .375 on the current campaign. “I'm excited to continue my journey and proud of myself for attaining this.”

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said Eller's increased power production at the plate is a result of muscling up in the weight room over the offseason.

“Trent's just gotten really strong,” he said. “With all his work in the weight room, he's become a bigger player.”

Hutcherson added once Eller's self-belief kicked in, he took his game to the next level.

“For awhile, we were having to convince him he's as good as we thought he was,” he said. “Now that he's begun to believe in himself, he's playing with more confidence.”

Eller has moved over to second base this season after previously being stationed across the diamond at third last year – but not before taking the initiative last season of looking toward the future, said Hutcherson.

“During practice, Trent would be going over and taking ground balls at second,” he said. “I'd ask him what he was doing and he said he was confident (teammate) Kade (Neuenschwander) was a solid third baseman and he knew (last season's second baseman) Jackson Knox was graduating.”

According to Eller, the enjoyable – and gratifying – aspect of baseball is the constant pursuit of perfection.

“I think that's what I really like most,” said Eller. “Seeing the growth of your game as you get better – it's really become an obsession of mine – finding ways to get better.”

One thing Eller has cleaned up this season compared to the past was his penchant to dwell on negatives that occur during the course of a contest, he said.

“Before, I would play tight worrying too much about outcomes,” said Eller. “If I had a bat at-bat or missed a ground ball, I would let it keep bothering me. As opposed to now when I'm just trusting in my abilities and all the work I've put in to produce results.”

Eller will study mechanical engineering in college, which is a natural extension of his interest and fascination of building things – including his own computer.

“It's pretty easy to do,” said Eller. “You can get a kit with the parts just about anywhere and once you open it up, you just stack them on top of one another and plug it in.”

One more thing about Eller.

“I wear No. 11 because it looks symmetrical,” he said. “It's kind of an OCD thing – I also have a really clean room – everything has to be in the right place.”