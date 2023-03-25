Sometimes outcomes of games can be summed up succinctly and one of those occasions was Liberty Hill's 5-1 home district loss to Hays on Friday night.

The Hawks made all the defensive plays in the field, while the Lady Panthers failed to do so.

A combination of untimely errors and mental mistakes was all Hays needed in seizing first place in the district standings – despite identical 5-1 records – due to having the tiebreaker over the Lady Panthers the victory provided.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Kristin Brewer, her side entered the contest a bit too wound up with first-place stakes on the line.

“We got tense, played not to lose the game and made it bigger than it was,” said Brewer. “We didn't play Liberty Hill softball tonight.”

Indeed, to this point in the season, the Purple-and-Gold's hallmark has been an aggressive style of play at the plate and in the field, but it seemed as if both aspects of its game were missing while the Hawks took full advantage.

In the top of the first inning, Hays leadoff batter Mia Liscano singled to center off Lady Panthers starter Lyssa Petru and advanced to second before center fielder Rylee Slimp could get the ball in and just like that on the first pitch of the game, the visitors had a runner in scoring position.

What happened next was perhaps the home team's night in a nutshell.

Mariah Johnson popped up a 3-2 pitch that fell between third baseman Emma Petru and shortstop Aubri Ettinger for an infield single, leaving runners at first and second.

Liscano then took off to steal third, only for the throw from catcher Cadence Wiese to sail over Emma Petru's glove into left field for an error that allowed Liscano to score the first run of the game.

Julissa Vanquez followed with an RBI single to center to plate Johnson and Hays had a 2-0 lead with still no outs.

After inducing the next batter to pop out to Kylie Kirk at first, Lyssa Petru struck out the next two Hawks hitters to limit the damage and end the inning.

In the home half, Slimp drew a one-out walk off Hays starter Kezia Alvear, but was quickly erased on an inning-ending double play when she was caught already at second when Addison Shifflett lined out to right.

Hays added single markers in the third, fourth and fifth innings – including a solo homer off the bat of Liscano to right in the third.

Liberty Hill's best defensive moment of the evening came in the fourth following back-to-back errors that put runners at the corners with no outs when Haley Cone singled to center, only for Slimp to relay to second baseman Molly Cochran, who in turn got the ball to Wiese at the plate to cut the runner down.

However, the only run the Lady Panthers could muster off Alvear was in the fourth when Slimp doubled, then scored on a Kirk double to center – the only two Liberty Hill hits of the game.

Senior Ashleigh Heiderscheit relieved Lyssa Petru to begin the fifth and finished off the game with three innings of work, allowing one run on three hits.

Liberty Hill (17-6, 5-1) will next travel to Glenn on Tuesday in completing the first round of the district schedule, then play at Cedar Park next Friday before returning home to host Rouse on April 4.

All in all, though, Brewer is pleased with the overall state of her team as it approaches the halfway point of district play – and is already looking forward to the rematch with the Hawks.

“This one needs to sting, but I'm confident our girls will get past it,” she said. “We'll make adjustments and get to see Hays again.”