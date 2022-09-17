Liberty Hill's defense has struggled so far this season in keeping opponents out of the end zone and with only Friday night's contest against Rouse remaining before the district schedule begins, the unit needed a performance it could hang its collective hat on.

Well, that's exactly what it got in a 49-21 road victory over the Raiders at A.C. Bible Stadium in Leander, including a second-half that saw it shut out a potent Rouse passing game.

Panthers head coach Kent Walker praised his defense after a opening half that saw it allow 21 points.

“We came out and played a much better second half,” he said. “Our kids were able to make some halftime adjustments and come out and execute.”

At the outset, Liberty Hill followed the same script as it had in last week's win over Georgetown by jumping out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

After the defense had forced a three-and-out by the Rouse offense on the evening's opening possession, junior fullback Ben Carter took a handoff from quarterback Reese Vickers on the first play from scrimmage and took it 37 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 advantage.

The visitors would double their lead before the offense even ran another play.

Following a second straight three-and-out for the Raiders, Carson Hollen broke through the line and blocked a punt, only to pick up the ball and return it three yards for a score and a 14-0 lead.

The Panthers pulled off more special-teams magic later in the period when they were forced to punt after a drive stalled as the result of back-to-back false start penalties, when junior Conner Hawkins boomed a 53-yard kick that pinned Rouse at its own 3-yard-line.

Unfortunately, the Raiders' offense finally shifted into gear, as the home side picked up its initial first down of the game before Justin Cannon looked as if he had been shot out of one with a 55-yard run down the left sideline before being pushed out of bounds at the Liberty Hill 30.

Raiders senior quarterback Mason Shorb then completed a 29-yard pass down to the one before Cannon plunged in to halve the deficit at 14-7, which was where the quarter ended.

Once the second quarter began, Cannon then sandwiched another pair of touchdown runs from two and three yards out, respectively, around a Joe Pitchford 14-yard run and the game was level at the half, 21-21.

The second half began just as the first had for the Panthers, as they scored on their first play from scrimmage once again, only this time it was Noah Long who burst through the Rouse defense for a 64-yard touchdown and a quick 28-21 lead only 14 seconds into the third quarter.

Tanner Cearley sacked Shorb on the Raiders' next series, which the signal-caller tacked on another 15 yards to for unsportsmanlike conduct and once again the Raiders were forced to punt.

Whatever was happening coming out of the huddle for the opening play of a drive continued for the Liberty Hill offense upon getting the ball back when Pitchford ran from one sideline to the other on an 82-yard scoring run – only for it to be nullified by an illegal block, but the ball was placed at the spot of the foul, which still netted a 56-yard gain on the play.

Vickers scored from two yards out on a keeper four plays later and the Liberty Hill lead was increased to 35-21 with 6:00 left in the third period.

After getting its first two-touchdown lead of the game, the Panthers' defense was determined to make it stick.

On a 2nd-and-11 from the Rouse 46-yard-line, senior Gavin Salinas corralled a tipped pass for an interception that gave the ball back to the offense near midfield.

Walker said the heads-up play by Salinas was indicative of how the entire defense came out and performed in the second half.

“Momentum shifts any time you can make a play like that,” he said. “Gavin made a big play there – I'm proud of him and our entire defense in the second half.”

After setting up shop on their own 46, the trio of Carter, Long and Pitchford moved the ball down to the Rouse 18-yard-line, which was when Long pulled something out of the hat usually reserved only for the world of Madden.

Long took the ball from Vickers, then cut outside with a Rouse defender converging on him before executing a spin move that sent the Raiders tackler to the turf grasping at air in the Panthers tailback's wake on the way to an 18-yard touchdown that doubled up the advantage to 42-21.

But, Long – who scored five touchdowns in the first half alone last week against Georgetown – wasn't yet finished adding to his stats just yet.

No, the cherry on top of a Purple-and-Gold sundae on this mid-September night was a pretty 32-yard gallop for the final points of the night in providing the margin of victory with 8:30 left in regulation.

Liberty Hill has now scored 182 points in its first four games of the season – an average of 45.5 per outing – a fact not lost on Walker as he summed up yet another high-scoring output.

“Forty-nine points is pretty good,” he said. “Our offensive staff had a great game plan and I'm proud of our kids and coaches tonight.”

Long led the Panthers with 167 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns, while Pitchford rumbled against his former team for 116 yards on 14 attempts to go with a score and Carter continued his solid fullback play with seven rushes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Liberty Hill (3-1) will next host Tivy (2-2) in the district opener next Friday and Walker likes the progress his squad has made throughout the non-league portion of the schedule, he said.

“I think we've grown a lot over the past weeks,” said Walker. “I'm excited to see where we are next week against a good Tivy team – we'll have our hands full.”