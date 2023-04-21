Often times, good defense can be a pitcher's best friend and there was no better example of that than in Liberty Hill's 1-0 home district victory over Glenn on Friday night.

Senior right-hander Lyssa Petru pitched a shutout while scattering eight Grizzlies hits, but was helped on a couple occasions by a pair of double plays that were unconventional, to say the least.

The first was in the top of the third when Glenn had a runner on second with one out when Brooklyn Creel lofted a fly ball to center field, which was caught by Rylee Slimp, who then fired an on-the-fly bullet to third baseman Cadence Wiese to tag out Brooke Cantu, who had tagged up and was trying to advance on the play.

Inning over, with the play preserving a 1-0 lead Liberty Hill had taken in the home half of the first when Molly Cochran lined a triple to the wall in left-center, then scored on a Slimp RBI single to center.

The second twin killing took place in the fourth after Glenn's Dakota Farmer had led off with a triple to right field.

Next up was Jocelyn Cantu, who dropped a bunt that was fielded by first baseman Kylie Kirk, who flipped to catcher Emma Petru to retire Farmer, before relaying to Cochran covering first for the double play.

Lady Panthers head coach Kristen Brewer praised her defenders for quelling both scoring opportunities.

“The first one was an on-the-spot throw from Rylee,” she said. “As a coach, sometimes you take a chance and force the defense to make a play – which she did – and on the second one, that's a play we practice all the time, so we were ready. We always tell them 'Don't be satisfied with just one out.'”

Glenn had runners on base in all seven innings, but Lyssa Petru was able to weather the Grizzlies' storm in pitching out of trouble time and again, which Brewer attributed to her experience.

“In situations like that, it's good to have senior pitchers,” she said. “They know what they have to do and don't crumble under pressure.”

After what proved to be the game's only run at its outset, Liberty Hill only got a runner as far as second base for the balance of the proceedings, in the fifth when Emma Petru led off with a single and advanced only to be stranded.

In fact, after allowing one run in the first, the Grizzlies' Cantu managed to largely shut down the Lady Panthers the rest of the way in allowing only four hits.

But, that single marker proved to be the game-winner on a night when the Purple-and-Gold had already clinched the district championship with Tuesday night's 2-0 road win over Hays.

Following the Lady Panthers' 17-10 win over Leander on April 8, Liberty Hill has now posted four consecutive shutouts in continuing its current eight-game winning streak, which will now be taken into the postseason for the first time as a Class 5A program.

Liberty Hill (25-6, 13-1) will open the playoffs either Thursday or next Friday against the fourth-place team in District 26 – either Veterans Memorial or Champion.

Either way, Brewer wants her players to soak in their league title before moving on to what's next, she said.

“We want to make sure we stay confident in knowing what we can do,” she said. “But, first we'll give them a few days because they need to celebrate what they just accomplished before we get back to business.”

Following a pair of campaigns that saw the Lady Panthers not qualify for the postseason, Brewer said her current crop of seniors took it upon themselves to make sure this year would be different.

“We have a huge senior class on this team and a lot of this has fallen on their shoulders,” she said. “They changed their mentality and accountability to make sure we wouldn't have another year like last year, so now we can expand on this and keep going.”