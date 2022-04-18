On Thursday evening, we had the pleasure of taking in a baseball game on the diamond at Cedar Park High School for the first time as the Panthers paid a visit to the Timberwolves.

Everything was perfect.

A nice, mild evening – warm, but not hot.

Even an actual real grass field complete with dirt infield, which is always refreshing in this day and age of carpeted playing surfaces.

The game was played a day earlier than the usual Friday due to the three-day Easter weekend and having just played two days earlier, Liberty Hill found itself in a bit of a pitching quandary.

Both Cole Jefferson and Conner Sherburn were unavailable due to pitch count/days of rest rules, which meant the Panthers were without their two most reliable starting pitchers for a contest between teams tied for first atop the district standings.

Sophomore flamethrower Blaze Milam is still on the mend due to a knee injury suffered while batting (maybe the DH is a good thing, after all – can't believe we just said that!) – so head coach Steve Hutcherson handed the ball to senior Kade Neuenschwander for the biggest game of the season to date.

Neuenschwander had pitched only nine innings all season – although he had hurled three scoreless frames in a 17-1 win over East View the previous Saturday.

But, his appearance against the last-place Patriots was like pitching batting practice compared to the potent lineup he was facing in this encounter.

However, the strong-armed third baseman did yeoman's work in allowing only one run through the first four innings of a 1-1 game before running into trouble in the fifth, when the hosts plated three runs before eventually getting out of the inning with the Panthers trailing by a 4-1 score.

Unfortunately, it was a deficit the Purple-and-Gold were unable to fight all the way back from, despite a pair of runs in the top of the seventh – including an RBI single by none other than Neuenschwander after having returned to his customary corner of the infield.

Kash Durkin continues to crush cowhides at an alarming rate, as the big, powerful, left-handed swinging first baseman launched another home run – his eighth of the current campaign – over the right-center field fence in the fourth inning and nearly added another in the seventh, sending a towering drive down the left-field corner for a loud out.

Hope the outfield wall at Blinn College – when Durkin is headed next season – is reinforced, as he'll be taking aim with Division I dreams dancing in his head as he begins his college career.

As far as what the rest of this season has left in store for Durkin and his teammates, they're embroiled in a district donnybrook to determine the champion, with the top four teams only separated by a single game in the standings.

Cedar Park and Georgetown are both 8-2, with Liberty Hill and Rouse tied for second at 7-3 with four games remaining.

With Leander having fallen two games behind the pack at 5-5, it's a good bet the current top four will clinch the playoff spots with the only question being in what order they will finish.

For the Panthers, they'll face Marble Falls at home, then travel to Leander and Georgetown before closing out the regular season with a home contest against Glenn.

Last season, Liberty Hill's playoff hopes came down to win-or-go home situation in the finale against the Grizzlies in a contest that was played in a downpour and resulted in a 13-4 victory, but a Rouse win the following day closed the postseason door on the Panthers.

This time around, Liberty Hill should have a playoff berth clinched by then, but still might be playing for the No. 1 seed that accompanies the district championship.

Stay tuned for what should continue to be an exciting stretch run of Panthers baseball – one that should extend further into spring this season.