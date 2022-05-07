Liberty Hill had all the momentum going into Saturday afternoon's Game 2 of its best-of-three playoff series against Johnson after having defeated the Jaguars, 14-13, in a high-scoring marathon the previous night.

However, there's an old baseball saying – “Momentum is today's starting pitcher.”

For Johnson, that momentum came in the form of senior pitcher Cody Templeton, who not only started Game 2, a 13-0 victory over the Panthers, but also the deciding Game 3, a 9-4 Johnson win that clinched the Class 5A state playoff series for the visitors.

On a day when the temperature nearly hit the century mark, the left-hander pitched a combined 9 2/3 innings while allowing only one unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks and was the winning pitcher in both contests.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said Templeton did well in pounding the strike zone while keeping the Panthers' hitter off-balance.

“He has three pitches he can throw for strikes, changes speeds well and is always around the zone,” he said. “We didn't look awful against him, but he did to us today what he's done to a lot of teams.”

The first game of the day got off to a scoreless start through the opening two innings, as Liberty Hill starter Blaze Milam was dealing for the first two frames, including a first inning that saw the sophomore right-hander strike out the side on three batters.

However, Milam ran into trouble in the third, when the Jaguars scored six runs – all unearned – after the Panthers committed three errors, including a pair by Milam and another on third baseman Kade Neuenschwander that helped open the floodgates for the big inning.

Hutcherson said some tighter defense by his side could've gotten them out of danger with little or no damage.

“They were plays we can make,” he said, of a bunt Milam failed to field cleanly and a muffed play at second on a throw. “If we catch it on those occasions, maybe we get out of the inning.”

Instead, the Panthers could muster only four hits off Templeton and Weston Bailey, who pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the contest and tie the series at a game apiece.

Milam (2-4) was charged with the loss, while Templeton got his first victory of the afternoon, as only Logan Dyer managed an extra-base hit, a first-inning double before being left stranded on third, the first of four runners left on base by the home side.

The second game got off to a rocky start for the Panthers, as Johnson plated six runs in the top of the first off Liberty Hill starter Neuenschwander, who went on to allow seven runs on five hits over 1 2/3 innings before being relieved by Brody Blay, who gave up a a pair of markers over 1 2/3 innings of work.

Finally, after having been held scoreless for nine consecutive innings, Liberty Hill scored its first run of the day in the third when Dyer beat out an infield single to second before scoring on a two-out pop-up by Kash Durkin that fell in between Johnson fielders in shallow left.

At that point, the Jaguars led, 9-1, with senior Tyler Williams the next hurler to take the ball and he delivered with 3 2/3 scoreless innings while the Panthers desperately tried to get back into the game against Johnson reliever Cole Garza after Templeton was forced from the game due to pitch-limit rules after having thrown a combined 112 pitches over both games.

The Panthers chipped away at the lead when Dyer doubled home courtesy runner Sean Parsons, in for Gavin Voth, who had singled to left to lead off the fifth to make it 9-2.

Another pair of Liberty Hill runs crossed the plate in the sixth when Trent Eller singled, then scored on a groundout by Dyer before Garrett Neeley came home on a Carson Riley sacrifice fly to right to close the gap to 9-4.

But, after Williams retired the Jaguars in order in the top of the seventh, Neuenschwander and Colby Demars grounded out, leaving the Panthers down to their final out of the season in the form of Eller, who lined out to shortstop to end the game.

Hutcherson praised Williams' ability to shut down the Johnson offense while his team fought its way back into the contest.

“I felt going in if we got to Game 3, we would have the advantage with the arms we had – including Tyler – we could bring in,” he said. “But, the x-factor was the kid they had (Templeton) who was able to do what he did.”

In the aftermath, Hutcherson said Friday night's game might have had more of an adverse effect on his team than he originally believed.

“Last night might've taken more out of us than I thought and we didn't have anything left for today,” he said. “I don't honestly know.”

Liberty Hill finished the season with an overall record of 23-8, including a 10-4 district mark that left them in a four-way tie for the title, only to get the No. 3 seed following tiebreakers.

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Hutcherson said many of his players gained valuable experience that will only bode well for them in the future.

“We had a lot of players who had never experienced playoff baseball before this year,” he said. “So, it was a good thing for them to go through.”