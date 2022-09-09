There's one thing you can always count on as far as Nina Burnett is concerned.

She will always be running – and running – and running some more.

Whether the Liberty Hill sophomore is speeding up and down the flanks of a soccer field or treading along a trail during a cross country race, Burnett's legs will be moving.

Ask her which sport she prefers and you'll get a mixed answer.

“I probably enjoy actually playing soccer most,” said Burnett. “But, I enjoy the closeness of the cross country team more. I think it's because of everything we go through together, including waking up and going to practice so early in the morning.”

Burnett began playing soccer far earlier, though, in the second grade, then picked up running at the behest of her mother in middle school.

“My mom ran cross country in high school,” she said. “So, she encouraged me.”

Some athletes run cross country to stay in shape for another sport, but Burnett insists that's not the case with her – but, rather each makes her better at the other, she said.

“Running cross country gives me speed and endurance for soccer,” said Burnett. “While soccer gives me a mental break from running because it's more fun.”

However, Burnett is a bit further along in her fall undertakings as she's been on the varsity cross country squad since last year when she was a freshman, but is still trying to crack the Lady Panthers' varsity soccer lineup.

In fact, it was last season as a rookie runner Burnett posted her highest-ever finish with a fifth-place result at the Liberty Hill meet in a time of 20:11.50 – beating many other more seasoned, experienced runners in the process.

Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, Burnett's freshman season came crashing down when she suffered heatstroke and was forced to sit out for an extended period of time before returning.

Fast-forward to this season and Burnett has finished 21st in a field of 74 at the Dripping Springs Invitational in a personal record of 16:39.56 on a 4-kilometer course and 12th the following week at the Lockhart Invitational in 14:20.1 around a 2.2-mile course.

Additionally, Burnett and teammate Laney McCarn were 12th in a field of 42 two-runner teams that competed at the Panthers' season-opening event, the Battle For Wilco Park in Leander, during which each runner negotiated a two-mile loop before handing off to their teammate.

But, going for glory with a finish line in sight as opposed to streaking toward goal with the ball at her feet are two entirely different propositions for Burnett – although if the choice was to win a race or score a goal, she knows which one she would pick, she said.

“Defenders like me don't get to score many goals,” said Burnett, who plays wing back for the Lady Panthers. “But, winning a race is more of an individual accomplishment.”

Despite the fact college is still three years off in the distance, Burnett hopes to attend Texas A&M and study to be a veterinarian due to an affection she has for animals – including a pair of canines she currently shares a home with.

“I guess you could say I'm a dog person,” she said. “I have a German Shepherd-Boxer mix named Emma and a Bernese Mountain Dog named Darby that's a goat-herder.”

Indeed, College Station would certainly provide a proper learning environment given not only her vocational aspirations, but her family educational history.

“My parents met when they were both at A&M,” said Burnett. “There is nothing burnt orange in our entire house.”

Burnett is among a group of Panthers athletes that are forming a Liberty Hill High School chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, functioning as the cross country team's representative – a testament to her faith, she said.

“Everything I do is for the glory of God,” said Burnett. “I don't know if I could go through everything I do to run cross country without Him.”