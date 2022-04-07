In tennis, doubles teams must possess the kind of chemistry that allows them to seamlessly feed off each other as points unfold through body language and the unsaid communication that is the result of hours of time spent on the practice court with one another.

Of course, it also helps if they're siblings.

“We've lived together in the same house for 16 years,” said Liberty Hill sophomore Joseph Sherman, of himself and senior sister Sophie. “So, we know each other pretty good by now.”

Sophie and Joseph play mixed doubles for the Panthers and qualified for the regional tournament in San Antonio on Monday by virtue of a victory at the district event last week and now have a chance to advance to the Class 5A state championships, also in the Alamo City on April 26-27.

The pair has only been a mixed doubles team this season, largely due to a familial desire for them to take the court together, said Sophie Sherman.

“We asked to play together because our mom has always wanted us to,” she said. “We play a pretty similar style and have good connections on the court.”

Sophie said an example of the synergy she and her brother have was earlier in the season when they rebounded from a defeat to a team from Del Rio at the Fredericksburg tournament, only to beat them the next time they faced them.

“We played them again in Kerrville,” she said. “It was a close match, but we won because we were able to solve our own problems by assessing what we did wrong the first time, so the second was altogether different.”

However, the Shermans aren't the only Purple-and-Gold sibling combination that will take the court in San Antonio.

Senior Ellis Young and sophomore sister India qualified for the regional tournament in girls' doubles with a stirring victory over a team from rival Georgetown in the finals of the district event.

The Youngs won the first set, but then dropped the second before sealing the deal with a third-set victory – not exactly the ideal situation, said Ellis Young.

“It's always more difficult when you win the first set, then lose the second because you lose the momentum and have to get it back,” she said. “But, we kind of just forgot about it.”

In fact, the second-set defeat was the first time they had lost a set the entire spring season.

No worries, though, because in such instances, big sister can help guide little sis through the storm.

“India gets a little more nervous than I do,” said Ellis. “But, she's better at finishing points than me.”

As a result, the Youngs remained undefeated on the season.

According to Ellis, being sisters on the court can be both a blessing and a curse sometimes.

“We're probably more ruthless to each other because we're sisters,” said Ellis. “So, we just have to act like we're regular teammates.”

Despite the fact the top two teams from district qualified for regionals – meaning even a loss in the title match would've still meant a trip south – it was certainly gratifying for both teams to win – especially considering the reward, said Sophie Sherman.

“Winning means we get a higher seed at regionals,” she said. “Beating Georgetown was easier than we thought it was going to be – it wasn't our hardest match of the season.”

Moving forward, India Young said she and Ellis must burst from the gate in their first-round regional match in order to have the best chance at victory.

“We really need to focus and start fast,” she said. “I'm excited, but not really nervous.”