After a pair of demoralizing defeats against district opponents, Liberty Hill needed a shot in the arm in its home game against Georgetown on Friday night and that boost was the bat of senior first baseman Kash Durkin, who homered twice in the Panthers' 3-1 victory over the visiting Eagles.

The Purple-and-Gold found themselves trailing, 1-0, entering the bottom of the third and after two quick outs, Carson Riley singled to center and was replaced on the basepaths by courtesy runner Sean Parsons, which brought Durkin – who had already singled in his first at-bat of the evening – to the plate.

On a 1-0 pitch, Durkin lined a two-run homer over the right-field fence to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said it was refreshing to be able to reverse his team's fortunes with a single swing.

“It was definitely a game-changing moment,” he said. “We had some momentum after that.”

Senior right-hander Cole Jefferson got the start for the Panthers and delivered 4 1/3 innings in allowing only one run on four hits while striking out two on 58 pitches before being relieved by Conner Sherburn, who closed out the contest with three scoreless innings in giving up only three hits and striking out two.

Hutcherson was pleased with his pitchers' ability to keep the Eagles at bay in a close game in which hits were at a premium.

“Both of our pitchers were consistent,” he said. “Cole wiggled out of some trouble he was in and then Conner came in and threw a lot of strikes – that's the foundation we want to build and we also had one of our best defensive games.”

However, Durkin wasn't through, as he hit his second long ball of the night leading off the bottom of the sixth, providing an insurance run and the final margin of victory.

In all, Durkin had three of Liberty Hill's five hits on the game, increasing his average to .441 on the current campaign to go along with five home runs and 19 runs batted in, leading the Panthers in both categories.

Jefferson (5-1) got the win, while Sherburn was credited with his first save of the season.

With the win, Liberty Hill (16-4, 4-2) moved into a four-way tie for second with Georgetown, Rouse and Leander, behind first-place Cedar Park, who is 5-1 in district play.

Hutcherson said his team needed to rebound following consecutive defeats to Rouse and Cedar Park the previous week by scores of 8-4 and 13-0, respectively.

“We feel good about the past week after those two losses,” he said. “It could've been a case of 'Here we go again' after those games, but our guys showed their resolve.”

Next up for Liberty Hill is a pair of road games on Friday against Glenn and East View on Saturday, as opposed to the usual Tuesday-Friday schedule due to school testing this week, which provides Hutcherson with an additional challenge, he said.

“We'll have four games in less than a week instead of the usual two,” said Hutcherson of the odd scheduling. “What that means is you have to manage your pitching better because if you use up too many guys in the first game, you better come out swinging in the second.”

Riley – currently leads Liberty Hill with a .469 batting average – and drew praise from Hutcherson, along with Neuenschwander (.400, third on the team).

“Carson's been swinging it really good lately,” said Hutcherson. “Kade's also been on a good offensive run.”

Liberty Hill 5, Leander 4

Colby Demars doubled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give the Panthers a 5-4 walk-off win over visiting Leander on Tuesday.

Earlier in the game, Demars hit his third home run of the season, a two-run shot to left in the second inning that scored Neuenschwander, who had singled.

Sophomore Blaze Milam pitched the first 6 1/3 innings, while throwing 102 pitches in allowing four runs on six hits, while striking out four and walking five.

Sherburn (4-0) relieved Milam with one out in the seventh and retired the final two Leander batters on six pitches to get the win provided by Demars' heroics in the bottom of the inning.

Neuenschwander was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and a pair scored, while Demars was also 3-for-3 with a double and home run to go with three RBI in the win.