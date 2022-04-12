If Liberty Hill is going to make the playoffs this season, the Panthers will have to take care of business against teams they should beat – something the Purple-and-Gold did in a 17-1 road victory over East View on Saturday afternoon.

Kash Durkin supplied much of the Panthers' punch with five runs batted in, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple and his sixth home run of the season, a three-run, opposite field blast in the first inning to give the visitors a quick 3-0 lead.

Liberty Hill pounded out 11 hits in a game that ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Logan Dyer went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Jack Stavinoha was 2-for-2 with three RBI and a triple in the contest.

Kade Neuenschwander (1-0) made his season district debut on the mound for the Panthers, throwing three innings, while allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts, while Brody Blay and Tyler Williams each hurled a scoreless frame to close the game.

Following the three-run, opening-inning outburst, Liberty Hill went right back to work in the second, when Dyer singled and was driven home by a Durkin triple to right before Neuenschwander chased him home with a sacrifice fly to center for a 5-0 lead.

Stavinoha doubled with the bases loaded in the fourth to score Colby Demars, Trent Eller and Garrett Neeley for a 12-1 advantage, then Will Snell was hit by a pitch with the bases full in the fifth for an RBI the hard way to make it 14-1.

Chase Maxwell and Jonathan Barfield both drew bases-loaded walks to force in another pair of Panthers runs, then Snell scored on a passed ball to close out the scoring.

As far as his pitching smorgasbord on the day was concerned, Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said the contest – played less than 24 hours after the Panthers' 6-2 victory over Glenn on Friday night – afforded him an opportunity to roll out some arms he might need to depend on down the road.

“We had probably settled into too few guys in our starting rotation,” he said. “So, it was a good day to challenge the offense, but they threw strikes and we got a good look at them.”

Liberty Hill (18-4, 6-2) is in a four-way tie for first atop the district standings with Rouse, Cedar Park and Georgetown, with the Panthers set to host the Raiders on Tuesday night.

Hutcherson said the race for the four playoffs spots tends to be a bit nerve-wracking.

“As a coach, you kind of pull your hair out because every game you're playing somebody you have to beat,” he said. “But, it just speaks to the depth of our district.”

Tuesday night's contest will be a rematch from the first meeting between the teams this season, which resulted in an 8-4 Rouse win after the Panthers had jumped out to an early lead only to be pegged back by the hosts.

Hutcherson said his side must avoid the pitfalls that troubled them in that game this time around.

“I think we have to play more under control,” he said. “After we jumped out, we got a little tight and tried to do too many things at once. If you play a good game and lose, you tip your hat to the other team, but that wasn't the case.”

The game will also mark the end of a run that has seen the Panthers play four games in an eight-day span, of which they've won the first three as part of the squad's current five-game winning streak, although his team is showing no signs of wear, said Hutcherson.

“One of the good things about kids today is they're used to playing a lot of games,” he said. “So, playing that many was a challenge, but we were able to go out and take care of business.”

However, the congested schedule doesn't yet let up, as the Panthers will be back on the field on Thursday against Cedar Park due to the three-day Easter weekend and no school on Friday.

On the heels of the rematch with Rouse, Thursday's game against the Timberwolves will provide the Panthers with another chance at redemption following an embarrassing 13-0 home loss to Cedar Park on March 22.

Coincidentally, Liberty Hill hasn't lost since and Hutcherson said he's noticed a more businesslike approach by his players in practice.

“It's not that our guys weren't serious about practice before,” he said. “But, sometimes it was kind of like 'Okay, let's get on the field and get off.' Lately, though, it seems as if they're getting ready for a long playoff run and practicing with more of a purpose.”