There wasn't much drama during Liberty Hill's 10-0 home victory over Glenn on Friday night other than to see if Kash Durkin was going to launch his third home run of the game when the Panthers' senior first baseman stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth after sending a pair of pitches into the wood line beyond the right-field fence his first two trips to the batter's box.

Alas, Durkin got one airborne, but had to settle for a single to right in finishing off a 3-for-3 evening at the plate with three runs batted in.

After having homered in three consecutive contests, Durkin had not hit a long ball in the past three games, going hitless in two of them, so it was good to get back on track in the last game of the regular season before the playoffs begin next week, he said.

“After this, I feel like I can get in a groove,” said Durkin, who leads Liberty Hill with 10 home runs and 31 runs batted in on the season. “I was definitely in the zone tonight where I was able to read the ball a lot better.”

Following a bases-empty blast in the first, Durkin hit a two-run shot in the third to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead in support of Liberty Hill starter Kade Neuenschwander (4-1), who worked three scoreless innings for the win, while allowing only three hits and striking out three.

The Purple-and-Gold's biggest offensive outburst of the evening was in the fourth when they plated four runs, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Carson Riley that drove in Jack Stavinoha and Ty Maldonado, who had led off the frame with a walk and a single, respectively, to increase the lead to 7-0.

Garrett Neeley drove in Durkin with a single to center in making the score 10-0 in the bottom of the sixth, thus ending the contest immediately due to the 10-run rule.

After Neuenschwander's stint on the mound, Conner Sherburn and Blaze Milam pitched two and one scoreless innings, respectively, to close out the game in giving Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson exactly what he wanted from his pitching staff on the night, he said.

“Our innings for our pitchers worked out perfectly tonight,” said Hutcherson. “Especially with Blaze, who we wanted to get back out there to get some confidence going into the playoffs because we're going to need him, so we wanted to find a way to get him a few innings tonight.”

Milam had just made his return to the hill after nearly a month on the sidelines in the Panthers' 7-3 road loss to Georgetown on Tuesday night, when the rangy, sophomore right-hander started and was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in two innings.

As for Durkin's power surge, he said after a stretch earlier in the season that saw him homer five times in as many games, he let his mechanics get away from him a bit.

“I let my swing get a little big,” said Durkin. “So, I just went back to trying to go up the middle.”

Hutcherson said it's not uncommon for prep players that get a taste of power to get carried away.

“I think when you're talking about home runs with a high-school kid, after you hit a few maybe you start altering your swing without even realizing it,” he said. “Credit to Kash, though, because he wasn't afraid to ask 'Hey, what do you see me doing different up there?'”

The occasion marked Durkin's second two-home run game of the season after hitting a pair in the Panthers' 3-1 home victory over Georgetown on April 1.

Senior Tyler Williams hit his second home run of the season – a two-run shot – in the third over the left-field wall after narrowly missing one that drifted just foul down the left-field line in the first and Riley was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the leadoff spot.

Liberty Hill (22-6, 10-4) finished the district schedule in a four-way tie atop the standings with Cedar Park, Rouse and Georgetown.

However, due to tiebreakers the Panthers and Raiders will conduct a coin flip for third place, while the Eagles are district champions and the Timberwolves finish second based on the teams' respective records against one another and Georgetown's season sweep of Cedar Park, including a 10-2 road win on Friday night.

The coin flip and subsequent playoff plans will be determined by Sunday or Monday with the Panthers playing either Johnson or Dripping Springs in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs, which will begin a the end of next week.

“It ought to be fun,” said Hutcherson, of his team's postseason berth. “We play in a really good district, but the four teams on the other side can say the same thing, so whoever gets out of the first round will have a real chance to advance.”