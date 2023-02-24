Perhaps not many outside the Lady Panthers program expected this year's squad to advance as far in the Class 5A state playoffs as last year's team that came within a game of qualifying for the state tournament after four of five starters were lost to graduation.

However, a pair of players that did return – now-sophomores Gabby Mundy and Evie Bruce – have fueled the Purple-and-Gold right back to the same place last year ended.

Point guard Mundy (21 points) and center Bruce (16) combined for 37 points in Liberty Hill's 56-52 regional semifinal victory over Vela on Friday night at Blossom Athletic Center's Littleton Gym in San Antonio and now the Lady Panthers will once again have the opportunity to punch their ticket for a chance at a state title.

Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange said for his team to accomplish what it has is quite remarkable.

“In the regional finals two years in a row in Class 5A and the only team left from our district,” he said. “It's great to be going back.”

Vela entered the contest on a 22-game winning streak – not having lost since Nov. 29 – with an overall record of 31-5 that included a perfect 18-0 district-winning record in league play.

But, that mattered little to a Liberty Hill side that has continued to excel this postseason despite a third-place district finish of its own and as usual, it was Mundy at the eye of the Lady Panthers' storm right out of the gate, scoring six points in the opening quarter after senior Abbie Billingsley had opened the scoring with the game's first basket.

But, the Sabercats fired right back and led after one period by a 9-8 score.

Ella Granda drained a three to open the second quarter to wipe out the Vela advantage and then Bruce scored her first two points of the game with a pair of free throws before Mundy did the same.

Billingsley hit a 3-pointer and Granda scored again to level the score at 22-22 at halftime.

Bruce came out for the second half by hitting two pairs of free throws to extend the lead to 26-22 before Mundy scored from beyond the arc to complete a 12-2 run that gave Liberty Hill its biggest lead of the game at 34-24.

After Liberty Hill outscored Vela by an 18-15 margin in the third period, though, the Sabercats clawed their way back into the game and pulled ahead, 44-42, on a three from Janai Coleman in ending a 7-0 Vela run.

However, Bruce then took it upon herself to singlehandedly reverse the game's momentum at that point.

First, the 6-foot post made a 3-pointer to regain a Lady Panthers lead, then immediately blocked back-to-back shots at the defensive end, which led to a Kelsey Bullock bucket and a 47-44 lead.

“Luckily, we were able to right the ship,” said Lange. “We came back after that and did a good job.”

Once Vela was forced to foul, it was Mundy and Bruce who combined to make six of seven free throws to secure the win.

In addition to 21 points for Mundy and 16 for Bruce, Granda scored 11 in the victory that advances Liberty Hill (31-9) to face the winner of the Wagner-Veterans Memorial game in the regional final on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“I'm just super-happy for our girls right now,” said Lange. “It doesn't matter who we play – it's a blessing.”