Going to a military academy was never part of the plan for Chance Pogue.

However, it just unfolded that way.

“It wasn't like it was something I always wanted to do,” said the Liberty Hill senior. “But, I just recently started talking about it with my dad and the more stories I heard, I knew it was something I needed to be a part of.”

Pogue will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in the fall, the culmination of a process that began innocently enough, he said.

“I started getting mailers from West Point two years ago,” said Pogue. “I don't know why and I wasn't getting them from any other service academies.”

But, the more he thought about it, the more it made sense and it didn't hurt two of his teammates on the Panthers football team – Andon Thomas and Kade McMahan – will also be going to the historic institution.

In fact, Pogue received sage advice and guidance from Thomas' father Casey, himself a West Point graduate and retired Army lieutenant colonel, he said.

“Andon's dad allowed me to use him as a resource,” said Pogue. “Without him, I wouldn't be doing this.”

Pogue said there were others that helped guide him along the way of the decision-making process, as if everything had been preordained.

“God was opening doors for me,” he said. “Looking back now, I see how He put this person or that person in my life in order for me to walk down this path. I'm very blessed for this whole opportunity.”

As part of the application process, Pogue needed a nomination from Congressman John Carter – which required a visit to Ft. Hood in Killeen, where he underwent an interview by a board of active and retired military personnel.

“The whole thing took about 15 minutes,” said Pogue. “I really felt ready and after the first few questions, it was more like a conversation. I thought I was going to freak out, but I felt a calm come over me.”

While his Purple-and-Gold teammates will be trading in those colors for the Black-and-Gold of the Black Knights' NCAA Division I football team, Pogue will take to the gridiron for Army's entry in the Collegiate Sprint Football League, an organization whose roots can be traced all the way back to 1934 and features players that can weight no more than 178 pounds.

Perfect for an athlete such as Pogue, who was perhaps the Panthers' pound-for-pound strongest player while playing on Liberty Hill's offensive line in helping lead the team to the Class 5A Division II state championship game this past season.

Pogue said it's no accident or coincidence three Liberty Hill football players will be calling West Point home.

“I think it's a testament to our football program,” he said. “We're trained in toughness and leadership, which is what the military is all about.”

Although Pogue isn't quite sure yet what military occupational path he will take once beginning work on his commission, he mentioned a few that have caught his interest, he said.

“Infantry is one of the most broad branches as far as what you can do,” said Pogue, who would like to study engineering. “You would be hard-pressed to find one I don't like, but they give you some time to decide.”

Pogue and father Randy, along with Andon and Casey Thomas took a visit to West Point last summer – a trip that ultimately convinced Pogue of his college destination.

“Just the atmosphere there,” said Pogue. “It's a beautiful campus right on the Hudson River and it really struck me as someplace I needed to be – I had a real sense of belonging after seeing all the history and what West Point stands for – I can't really explain it with words – it's like I felt an inner pull.”