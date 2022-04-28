Following a season during which Liberty Hill's boys' soccer team began to lay down the foundation for a solid future, five Panthers were bestowed with all-district honors.

Senior Kegan Taggart was named to the first-team roster after the striker led Liberty Hill with 14 goals – twice as many as his nearest teammate – to close a career that saw him mature into a finisher of the highest quality.

However, Liberty Hill head coach Felix Esparza said perhaps Taggart's most valuable contribution to the team might've been intangible.

“From the very beginning, Kegan showed leadership in buying into the program and our expectations,” he said. “Once everyone else saw that, they followed along.”

As far as Taggart's on-field efforts, Esparza praised his ability to be self-sufficient in the Panthers' attack up front.

“Kegan knows how to find space and his touch on the ball is excellent,” he said. “He's able to create his own scoring chances.”

Named to the second team was sophomore defender Caden Glenn, who continued to blossom into his wing-back position in blending dogged defensive coverage with the ability to run forward and attack down the flanks and was also a team captain.

According to Esparza, despite Glenn's poise and production, the rugged defender is only beginning to scratch the surface of his true potential.

“Caden just dominates out wide,” said Esparza, of Glenn's swashbuckling style of marauding up and down the entire length of the field on the flanks. “He plays all out and there's no give-up in him, which makes him so dangerous. I can't really quantify how much more he can improve because he just works hard to get better every day – there's no ceiling to how good he can be.”

Honorable mention went to freshman goalkeeper Luke Phillips, sophomore defender Marcelo Bravo, who led the Panthers with six assists and Jeremiah Doyen, whose five goals ranked third on the team for the season.

Phillips, in particular, impressed Esparza with not only his athleticism, but the psychological side of his game.

“Luke's an animal in goal – he made some really good saves for us this season,” said Esparza. “He's good with his positioning and playing the ball with his feet – his teammates trust him to pass the ball back.”

Bravo is a rising star due to his intelligence on the field, said Esparza.

“Marcelo had a really good season, especially playing dangerous balls forward,” he said. “His soccer IQ is off the charts.”

Doyen proved to be a valuable strike partner up front with Taggart, said Esparza.

“Jeremiah's one of the fastest guys on our team,” he said. “He's able to get behind defenses and cross the ball in.”

Also honored were 10 members of the squad who received all-district all-academic status including Taggart, Glenn, Jett Byars, Chay Luna, Dharmendra Ramsingh, Kyle Castillo, Ryan Achumuma, Hayden Ehrsam, Greg Miller, Conner Hawkins and Sean Snelgrooes.

Liberty Hill finished with an overall record of 7-9-5, including a district mark of 3-8-3 in Esparza's first season as Panthers head coach and said being a bench boss for the first time proved to be a tall order.

“Everything was more challenging than I thought it was going to be,” said Esparza. “But, I think the toughest part of being a head coach, at least at the beginning, was getting the players to get with the program and buy in.”

Esparza added once he was able to lay down the law, he could truly engage with his players how he wanted to.

“At first we had some guys who were seeing what they could get away with – being late to practice or whatever,” he said. “So, I had to be more strict as far as what I expected.”

Despite missing out on the postseason, Esparza believes the Panthers' past season only revealed the tip of the iceberg as far as what his team can accomplish in the future, he said.

“I envisioned us making the playoffs,” said Esparza. “But, we were still playing meaningful games at the end of the season. Every game matters – I think earlier on we didn't realize that was the case, which cost us some games. But, we have a lot of young, experienced players coming back for next year.”

As for what he needs to improve upon after experiencing his first season on the sidelines, Esparza said he needs to brush up a bit on his tactical prowess.

“Probably, I need to get better on my in-game adjustments,” he said. “Being able to make them faster.”

Esparza and his players are already plotting a course for success next season.

“I told the guys right after our last game 'Next season starts tomorrow,'” said Esparza. “If you're not constantly working to get better, you're staying the same and if you stay the same, you're probably getting worse.”