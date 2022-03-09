On Saturday, Liberty Hill's girls' powerlifting team competed at the regional meet in Lockhart and came home with four lifters that qualified for the state championships.
Leading the way for the Panthers was sophomore Charlie Harris, who won the 97-pound division with a score of 555 – 215 pounds in the squat, 120 in the bench press and 220 in the dead lift.
The top two finshers in each weight class advance to the state event in Corpus Christi on March 16-19.
Freshman Brennan Huddleston was second in the 105-pound division with a season-high score of 450 (160-85-205), Elise Eckford was runner-up in the 114 class with 605 (230, 125, 250) and Alyssa Sprinkle finished second in the 148 division with a season-high 810 (290, 190, 330).
All four will represent Liberty Hill at the state meet.
Elgin won the team event with 52 points, while Liberty Hill, coached by Rudy Acevedo, was third with 30 in the 14-team field.