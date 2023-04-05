Ashleigh Heiderscheit threw 120 pitches on Tuesday night during Liberty Hill's home district contest against Rouse, but perhaps it was the ones the senior right-handed hurler didn't throw that swung the momentum in favor of the home side in a 7-5 victory over the Raiders.

Four times Rouse first baseman Madi George strode to the plate with a bat in her hands and on each occasion, the Raiders slugger was given a free pass to first in the form of an intentional walk.

Lady Panthers head coach Kristen Brewer was determined not to let George beat her with the long ball and the strategy worked out for the most part, while letting Heiderscheit deal with the rest of the Rouse lineup.

“What Ashleigh did for us in the circle tonight was huge,” said Brewer. “She probably wouldn't say it was her best game ever – not everything was on – but, that's what makes her a good pitcher. She does her job as far as what's needed, keeping their hitters off a little and keeping us in the game enough to where it gives our offense a chance.”

However, Raiders freshman starter Delaney Vannoy proved to be almost as tough a nut to crack to crack on the night, but not before the Lady Panthers plated a pair of runs in the home half of the first when center fielder Rylee Slimp singled, then stole second before scoring on an RBI single to center by Kylie Kirk, which was followed by a Heiderscheit hit and a 2-0 lead.

Rouse leveled proceedings, though, in the third when after George had been walked for the second time, Ciana Arguilo chased her home with an RBI triple to halve the deficit, then scored on a Vannoy single.

Ashton Williams drove Heiderscheit in with a double in the fourth, but once again George came around to score following her third walk of the game on a two-run homer off the bat of Vannoy that easily cleared the scoreboard in right-center field for a 4-3 Raiders advantage in the fifth.

After stranding a pair of runners in the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Panthers took the lead for good in the sixth.

Reece Albrecht and Williams banged back-to-back base hits, bringing third baseman Emma Petru to the plate before Petru singled to right, driving Albrecht home to tie the game at 4-4.

With Molly Cochran up next and Petru and Williams on second and third, respectively, Cochran swung at a pitch that got past Rouse catcher Braelyn Hill, allowing Williams to score the go-ahead run.

After Cochran worked Vannoy for a walk and advanced to second on defensive indifference, Addison Shifflett singled both runners home to provide some cushion at 7-4.

Brewer praised Shifflett for keeping positive despite some recent bumps in the road for the sophomore outfielder.

“The past couple games, Addison has started off slow – tonight she was 0-for-3 at that point,” she said, of Shifflett, who is now hitting .434 on the current campaign with eight home runs and and 37 runs batted in – the latter two numbers good for second on the team. “But, I think we're going to have to nickname her 'Clutch' because she's come up for us big-time several times this season and tonight was no different. Now, we just need to get it into her head to relax more and have fun.”

Still, Heiderscheit had some work to do in the seventh after Vannoy doubled to left, which was followed by a Petru error at third to put runners at the corners with no outs.

However, the senior kept her composure by retiring the next batter on a sacrifice bunt that brought home a run, then closed the game out with back-to-back strikeouts, giving her a season-high 13 for the night.

Liberty Hill (20-6, 8-1) remains in a tie with Hays atop the district standings, with roads games against Leander on Thursday and Lehman next Tuesday although its' loss to the Hawks earlier this season is the current tiebreaker, which makes the teams' upcoming rematch on April 18 a circled date on the Lady Panthers' calendar, said Brewer.

“We're looking to respond the next time we see them,” she said. “But, we have to make sure we keep taking care of business along the way until then.”