Liberty Hill senior softball player Desiree Garza will take her considerable skills to the Alamo City next season, where the Lady Panthers second baseman will flash leather and swing graphite after signing a national letter of intent to play at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Garza began playing softball at age four and aspired to follow in in older sister Carissa's footsteps, who graduated from Liberty Hill in 2019 and also plays at the college level.

“She was always very helpful and still is,” said Garza. “We would always come up to the field to practice or at home where we have a batting cage.”

Garza said her game at the plate to is to be an offensive catalyst by getting on base however she can.

“I'm pretty much a contact hitter who puts the ball in play,” she said. “But, I know in college I'll be facing faster pitching.”

When a high school player moves up to the college level, the competition for playing time is fierce, which means even the best of freshman sometimes must pay their dues before earning a spot in the starting lineup.

However, Garza is ready to pay the price after doing so already during her time with the Lady Panthers.

“I've thought about that and I know I can't get down on myself,” she said. “I just have to keep practicing, working hard and not get down on myself.”

Liberty Hill head coach Kristen Brewer said Garza has what it takes to raise her game to the next level.

“Desiree's worked really hard to get where she is,” said Brewer. “She's been one of our more consistent players and I'm happy for her to have this opportunity.”

Brewer added the difference between a good high-school player and one that is capable of continuing their career in college is sometimes psychological rather than physical.

“It's really more mental that anything,” she said. “You just need to have the confidence and belief you can do it and Desiree has that.”

Garza plans to study kinesiology in order to assist fellow athletes as a physical therapist.

“I like the idea of being able to help people with injuries,” she said. “My freshman year I had a back injury that kept me out for two months.”

As for the opportunity that has now been afforded her, Garza said it's a culmination of the effort she has put in along with the support she's received along the way.

“I feel very accomplished because of all the work I've put in over the years,” she said. “Also, thanks to my family and coaches.”