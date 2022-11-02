Most of the success Jerry Vance experienced as Liberty Hill athletic director and head football coach was born out at the Purple-and-Gold's previous home, old Panther Stadium on the grounds of Liberty Hill Elementary School.

However, the final four of his 16 seasons spent as sideline boss were at new Panther Stadium, where he carried on his tradition of winning until his retirement following the 2016 season.

Now, the gridiron at the 9,000-seat stadium on Highway 29 will be known as “Jerry Vance Field at Panther Stadium” following a ceremony to name the field in his honor before Liberty Hill's home game against Bastrop last Friday night.

According to Vance, the entire extravaganza was a bit overwhelming as he stood on the field with his wife of 52 years, Deanne, along with members of the Liberty Hill Independent School District's Board of Trustees, superintendent Steve Snell, current Panthers head coach Kent Walker and family members.

“It's just a very humbling experience to be thought of in those terms by so many people,” said Vance, who compiled an overall record of 155-46 to go with a Class 3A Division II state championship in 2006, followed by another in Class 3A Division I in 2007. “There aren't enough adjectives to describe how we feel, we're just tickled to death, but, a lot of other people went into this, like having the right kind of athletes with all their hard work and dedication.”

Vance is revered for building up the entire Panthers athletic program, but of course is most known for his accomplishments on the football field – perhaps most notably his introduction of the Slot-T offense, which revolutionized how the team performed in allowing it to reach such lofty heights of success.

But, this night wasn't about Xs and Os, but admiration for a man by an entire community for putting the Panthers on the map from an athletic standpoint and leaving a lasting legacy of excellence.

Before the ceremony on the field, Vance was the guest of honor at a reception up in the press box where many familiar faces from over the years gathered to pay tribute to the legendary coach.

“We had people here from Big Lake, Abilene, La Vernia – all across the state of Texas,” said Vance. “It was just great to see all of them.”

Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees member Kathy Major delivered a heartfelt tribute to Vance over the public address system, which was followed by perhaps the most poignant moment of the evening when Vance shook hands with the current Panthers players, who had lined up to meet him right after the ceremony – an occurrence he said he wasn't necessarily expecting.

“It wasn't planned, so it was a surprise,” said Vance. “Coach Walker told them to come over, so I just wished them luck.”

After once again ascending up to the press box for the game, Vance said he still derives a great deal of satisfaction seeing his old team play.

“To be able to sit up there and see that Slot-T still going,” he said. “It's a beautiful thing.”