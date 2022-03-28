After a season that saw him hit only a single home run, Kash Durkin decided it was time to muscle up at the plate this year during his senior campaign as Liberty Hill's first baseman.

But, it was more than lifting a few extra weights that has caused Durkin's home run production to increase.

In fact, it's been more of a mindset adjustment.

“When I go up there, I just swing as hard as I can,” said Durkin. “I used to be kind of timid, but now I look at it like I might as well do some damage.”

Already this season, Durkin has crushed three home runs and will take his more powerful bat to Blinn College, where he will play next year after signing a national letter of intent to attend the junior college in Brenham.

However, being a Buccaneer is only the next step in a journey he hopes will land him in an even greener baseball pasture.

“I want to play at a Division I school eventually,” said Durkin. “I think this is the best route for me to do that.”

Durkin said his new plate approach is something that occurred organically last summer while playing for his select team.

“It just kind of happened – something clicked,” he said. “I started having better at-bats and it's carried over to this season – I've been able to barrel the ball, which has given me more confidence.”

According to Durkin, his baseball stock has continued to rise ever since an epiphany he had entering his sophomore campaign.

“All the way through my freshman season, I never took baseball seriously,” said Durkin, who also played football and basketball while growing up. “But, then my coaches started telling me if I put in the effort, I could play on the varsity.”

The final ingredient for Durkin was growing into his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, which now makes him a formidable figure at first base after having played third base and outfield earlier on in his Purple-and-Gold playing career.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said once Durkin began to properly channel his abilities, he could start to fulfill the potential he saw in him as a freshman.

“Right away, you could tell Kash was a good athlete,” said Hutcherson. “He could always hit, but when he started to apply himself, he really began to get better.”

As far as his swing-for-the-fences mentality, Hutcherson said that kind of approach is a potential pitfall, but he's not worried about Durkin falling into that trap.

“With some hitters, it can be something you worry about,” he said. “But, Kash has always been a high-contact guy who hits line drives. When you have a guy that big and strong that makes contact, it's a dangerous thing.”

But, Durkin also has the baseball IQ to add brains to his brawn if he finds himself behind in the count, he said.

“I'll go up there looking to hit the ball in the gap on the pull side or up the middle,” said the left-handed hitting Durkin. “But, then if I get two strikes on me, I'll choke up and just try not to strike out because that's the worst thing you can do.”

Hutcherson added Durkin has worked hard to make himself a better defensive player once he finally found a home a first base after being shuffled around the diamond for a couple seasons.

“Probably, Kash's biggest gain from when we first got him is his defense,” he said. “He's good on balls in the dirt and his throwing is strong – there's at least one play per game where he makes a play with his arm.”

Durkin – who plans to study computer engineering and move on to Texas A&M University – said the biggest adjustment for him moving up to the college level of competition will be assimilating into the higher collective talent level of his new teammates.

“Once you get to college, everyone there has earned their spot,” he said. “The competition is a lot tighter, but I'm ready for it.”