For the first three quarters of Liberty Hill's home district contest against Hays on Tuesday night, everything one would expect from a showdown for first place in the league standings between a pair of teams that entered unbeaten was on display.

Unfortunately for the home side, the visiting Hawks were able to maintain that high level of play through four quarters in a 44-34 victory, while the Lady Panthers were not.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange, his team was able to stay in the game due to a tenacity on the boards and strong defending.

“We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but we did rebound and play pretty good defense,” said Lange. “I think if we just could've made a few more shots in the first half, it would've changed the game a lot.”

Still, Lange was pleased to be up at the break – despite the fact he felt the margin could've been larger, he said.

“Being up by six points at the half, you have to be pretty happy with that,” said Lange. “But, having left another 10 or 12 points out there kind of hurts – although I was proud of what the girls were able to do.”

Gabby Mundy led Liberty Hill with 11 points, while sophomore center Evie Bruce added 10 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn't enough as Hays extended its current winning streak to six games, while snapping the Lady Panthers' victorious run at five.

Kelsey Bullock drained a three for the Purple-and-Gold's first points of the evening, followed by a two by Abbie Billingsley on a nifty assist from Ella Granda and Liberty Hill led by a 13-11 score after the opening period.

Bruce came to life in the second stanza with some gritty, gutty play that saw the 6-foot post player score six of the Lady Panthers' nine points in the period, including a basket-and-one on a play on which she went up for a rebound and put the ball up and in all in one motion.

Mundy then hit a 3-pointer to leave Liberty Hill with a 22-16 halftime lead.

However, the Hawks began the third quarter on a 4-0 run, which prompted Lange to call a quick time-out to settle his troops as Hays clawed its way back toward the lead.

Granda found Mundy with another pretty pass, then scored herself midway through the period and the Lady Panthers still led entering the fourth, 30-28.

But, as the final eight minutes got underway, things began to unravel for Liberty Hill, as the Hawks opened on a 6-0 run that saw them take a 34-32 lead, one they would not relinquish on the way to securing the win that propelled them to sole possession of first place atop the district standings.

Endia Stigall led Hays with 11 points, while Neela Castillo added eight.

Lange said his squad's sloppy play in the fourth was the main culprit in its downfall.

“It was really just us turning the ball over – we turned it over way too much,” he said. “We coughed up points we shouldn't have.”

Liberty Hill (22-6, 5-1) will next travel to Glenn on Friday night in the second of a tough three-game stretch that will end with another road game against Cedar Park next Tuesday.

Lange added his team will need a short memory to get on with the rugged road that lies directly ahead.

“I told them you can be upset with this one because good teams get upset about losses,” he said. “But, good teams also put it behind them, so it's about coming back to work tomorrow and figuring out how we're going to beat Glenn because they're a load – that's the reality of it.”

In closing, Lange pointed out the sum of the Lady Panthers' current campaign is greater than its parts.

“This game didn't make or break our season, just like the next one won't and the one after that,” he said. “We just want to win one of them or both of them and give ourselves a chance to be where we want to be at the end, which toward the top.”