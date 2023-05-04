In the bottom of the first inning of Liberty Hill's Class 5A second-round playoff game against Edison on Thursday evening, Rylee Slimp lifted a towering drive to center field that kept carrying until it cleared the wall 215 feet from home plate.

Once the junior had rounded the bases and stepped on home plate for a quick 1-0 lead, it turned out to be the only run the Lady Panthers would need in an 11-0 win over the Golden Bears in Game 1 of the best-of-three series at San Marcos High School.

Senior Ashleigh Heiderscheit took it from there in pitching a one-hitter with four strikeouts in needing only 76 pitches to set down the San Antonio side.

Heiderscheit said she relied on breaking pitches to bewilder batters.

“I was mostly throwing all curveballs,” she said. “Whatever is working during the game and sometimes I throw my curve harder than my fastball.”

Lady Panthers head coach Kristen Brewer lauded the senior for being able to pitch out of trouble on a couple of occasions – including leaving runners on second and third in the second inning.

“Ashleigh's matured a lot,” she said of Heiderscheit, who has been on the varsity all four years of her high-school career. “She's always thinking one pitch ahead of the hitter.”

Heiderscheit allowed a single to the Golden Bears' Alyssa Castillo in the home half of the first, but left runners stranded on first and second by getting out of the inning with no damage done.

Liberty Hill plated three runs in each of the first and third innings before adding one and four in the sixth and seventh frames, respectively.

Brewer said putting up three runs right out of the gate in the opening inning got the train rolling.

“It's big because hitting is contagious,” she said of the Lady Panthers' 12-hit outburst. “When the person in front of you gets a hit, it doesn't even matter what kind it is, as long as we can string them together.”

Slimp went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a home run and two runs batted in, while senior Kylie Kirk – who now has 17 home runs and 63 RBI on the season – was 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI to lead the Lady Panthers' offense.

After Kirk sent her first long ball of the contest over the fence in left to lead off the third, Ashton Williams drew a walk off Edison starter Adalyn Mayorga, then came home on a double off the bat of Emma Petru, before crossing the plate herself on a Golden Bears error for a 6-0 advantage.

Heiderscheit went back to work in the bottom of the third and needed only six pitches to retire the side by getting a pair of single-pitch outs, then striking out Castillo to end the frame.

After stranding yet another Edison runner on third in the fourth, Heiderscheit retired the final nine batters she faced in closing out the win and said the big bombers the Purple-and-Gold have in its lineup makes it easier for her to just go out and pitch.

“Having the hitters we have releases a lot of the stress on me,” she said. “I know whatever happens out there, we can always get the lead back.”

Already leading 7-0 entering the seventh, the Lady Panthers tacked on four additional runs for good measure, highlighted by an RBI double from Slimp and Kirk's second homer of the game – a two-run shot to left.

Liberty Hill moved to 28-6 overall on the season and lead Edison 1-0 with a chance to close out the series on Friday at 4 p.m. in San Marcos, with Game 3 (if necessary) scheduled for 30 minutes after the first contest.

Brewer said she wants to make sure her players maintain an even keel despite outscoring the opposition by a 48-7 margin in the opening three postseason games.

“We told the girls on the bus on the way down today to keep talking with our play and not our mouths,” she said. “Our girls know what they can do.”