The last time Purple and Orange clashed on the field at Hutto Memorial Stadium four years ago, Liberty Hill fell to the Hippos in a 52-51 overtime thriller.

Certainly, the sides wouldn't match the 103 combined points this time around, would they?

Short answer – no.

They actually exceeded it by putting up 105 in a 56-49 Hutto victory that featured 15 touchdowns between the squads on an evening when defense was at a premium for both teams.

Panthers head coach Kent Walker was none too pleased with his team's performance.

“We just made too many mistakes defensively tonight,” he said. “We played poor and I didn't do a good enough job, as well, defensively. We just have to go back to the drawing board and go to work.”

The contest began in sloppy fashion, as both teams traded turnovers in the early going.

First, Hutto quarterback Will Hammond lost the handle after gaining 40 yards down the right sideline on a keeper, which was recovered by the Panthers' Carlton Schrank.

However, the Hippos' opposite number – Liberty Hill signal-caller Reese Vickers – fumbled the ball back to the hosts on the next series.

Hutto was first to capitalize on its opponents' mistake when Hammond found Carson Laplante for a 45-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0.

But, the visitors answered with a scoring strike of their own, courtesy of the Pitchford brothers, when junior running back Joe hit freshman Jack with a 34-yard pass to tie the score at 7-7 after one period of play.

Heating up

Despite the pedestrian start to the proceedings, things would heat up in the second quarter, as the teams combined for 28 points.

After Hammond punched the ball in himself from the 2-yard line to end a nine-play, 65-yard drive for a 14-7 lead, Liberty Hill's Noah Long fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which allowed the Hippos to set up shop at the Panthers' 15 and it took only a single snap for Hammond to find senior tight end Carson Forrest in the end zone for a quick 14-point swing and a 21-7 advantage.

Just over three minutes later, though, it was the Pitchfords again to the rescue, as older brother (Joe) hoisted one up for younger brother (Jack), who made a spectacular, acrobatic, leaping catch in the back corner of the end zone to complete an 18-yard pass play and reduce the deficit to 21-14 with 7:20 to play in the second quarter.

However, in what would become a common theme for the balance of the contest, the Hippos answered the Panthers right back with a score of their own, as senior running back Gary Choice hauled in a 20-yard throw from Hammond and it was 28-14 at halftime.

Getting back into it

After Liberty Hill's vaunted Slot-T ground game struggled to get it going to its normal level of production in the opening two quarters, it looked to be on track at the outset of the third period.

An 11-play, 75-yard drive was finished off with a two-yard rumble into the end zone by junior Ben Carter, as the Panthers closed to within a touchdown at 28-21 with 7:20 left in the period with what was perhaps Liberty Hill's best chance to get back into the game.

Alas, Hutto answered as Hammond used his legs (45-yard run) and arm (25-yard scoring pass to Laplante again) in showing why the 6-foot-2, 196-pounder is a Division I prospect in restoring the Hippos lead to 35-21.

What happened next proved to be the momentum swing that proved too tough an obstacle for the visitors to rebound from.

After driving from its own 25-yard-line to the Hutto 23, a holding call moved the ball back 10 yards, which prompted the Panthers to test the Hippos' secondary yet again, but it proved to be one trip to the well too many.

Vickers lofted a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Hutto's Kenny Settles three yards behind the goal line, then returned 100 yards for a touchdown as the senior safety weaved his way from one sideline all the way over to the other before crossing the other goal line in what must have amounted to about a 150-yard sprint in all.

The result was Hutto's second three-touchdown lead of the night – at 42-21 – as the fourth quarter began.

Walker said the play didn't necessarily take all the wind out of his squad's sails, though.

“Not really,” he said. “At the end of the day, I'm extremely proud of how our kids fought back – we had that happen and so many other things go wrong tonight and they still bounced back and had a shot at the end zone with two seconds left in the game, so I was proud of our kids overall.”

Pitchford power

Hammond wasn't the only player on the field deploying all of his skills, however, as Joe Pitchford added to his pair of scoring passes with a 63-yard run on the Panthers' next possession that was punctuated by a Long three-yard touchdown, then scored on a 12-yard run himself sandwiched around another Hutto touchdown and it was 49-35 with 8:56 left in regulation.

Following yet another Hammond scoring pass – his third of the night – this one a six-yarder to senior Brody Bujnoch – which made the score 56-35 with only 4:35 remaining, it seemed as if all was lost for the Purple-and-Gold.

But, not so fast.

Vickers barreled in on a one-yard keeper to make it 56-42, then things got really interesting.

Last-chance saloon

Panthers kicker Connor Hawkins perfectly executed an onside kick that was recovered by Liberty Hill at the Hutto 48, then Long ripped off a 36-yard run and a facemask penalty on Hutto on top of that put the ball at the Hippos' 4-yard-line.

Joe Pitchford plowed in from there and further reduced the Panthers' gap to a single score at 56-49, but that was where the fightback finally stalled.

But, not without some last-second drama.

Hammond attempted to kill the clock off on a fourth-down play by taking a knee, but two seconds still remained on the clock, which gave Vickers one last chance to heave one into the end zone from the Hutto 26-yard-line Long couldn't quite corral as time finally ran out.

Long led Liberty Hill with 18 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown, while Joe Pitchford ran 17 times for 165 yards to go with a pair each of rushing and passing touchdowns and Carter rushed seven times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Surprisingly, Liberty Hill attempted seven passes in the game, completing three and drawing a pass-interference penalty on a fourth – including three passes alone on a single drive in the second quarter, which Walker attributed to how the Hutto defense was responding to the Panthers' running game.

“They were playing everybody up and in the box,” he said. “So, (Liberty Hill offensive coordinator) Coach (John) Hall decided to throw the ball a little more.”

As far as the high-wire act Joe and Jack Pitchford put on for the Purple-and-Gold faithful in attendance, Walker was pleased with their accomplishments on the evening.

“Yeah, Pitchford to Pitchford – it's great to see,” he said. “Both are great athletes and it's especially good to see a freshman (Jack) go up and make some plays against a very good Hutto football team.”

Regarding the overall result on the scoreboard, the Liberty Hill sideline boss was a bit more critical of his charges, including a cryptic warning to his players.

“We're going to use this as a learning experience,” said Walker. “Losing's not fun – it hurts now, but we're going to watch some film tomorrow morning and if we have to put some different kids out on the field, that's what we're going to do.”

Liberty Hill (1-1) will next host Georgetown (2-0) next Friday, as the slate doesn't ease up on his team, said Walker.

“It doesn't get any easier – that's for sure,” he said. “But, it's going to make us better in the long run.”