Following their postseason run all the way to the Class 5A state regional finals, a pair of Lady Panthers basketball players have earned all-state honors in senior center Emma Hubbard and freshman guard Gabby Mundy.

Hubbard was named by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, while Mundy was selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange, the honors were definitely well-deserved considering how his team succeeded as a whole this season.

“Individual awards are great, but they're based on how the team does,” said Lange. “Us playing well as a group helped two of our players get recognized.”

Hubbard finished up her four years in Purple-and-Gold with her strongest season, providing a low-post physical presence under the basket, but adding an outside game that saw her have the ability to step behind the arc and be a threat from three-point range and also increased her ballhandling skills.

“Emma really improved her game year after year,” said Lange. “I used to get nervous when she would dribble the ball up the court, but this year I was comfortable with everything she was doing.”

Lange also referenced an intangible leadership quality Hubbard exhibited with an example from the Lady Panthers' playoff defeat to eventual state-champion Cedar Park.

“All season during timeouts, Emma would say 'Let's run this play,' in order to get her the ball,” he said. “When we were down against Cedar Park, she switched herself from the five (center) to the four (power forward) and put (freshman) Evie (Bruce) at the five and it worked – that was something she did all on her own.”

As Hubbard's high-school career wound down, she played with a newfound passion and desire that was evident to Lange, he said.

“Emma really showed a lot of confidence this season,” said Lange. “She went out there and battled against those big girls from the other schools.”

Hubbard played all four seasons on Liberty Hill's varsity squad – a decision Lange said was met with some apprehension when he initially elevated her straight from the junior-high ranks to the varsity.

“Some people thought I was crazy for putting her on the varsity as a freshman,” he said. “But, I knew she was going to be a big part of our future, so I guess what she's done is validation, so it's nice to be right once in a while.”

Mundy took over the Lady Panthers' starting point guard position midway through the season when starter Madison Walker suffered an injury that kept the senior briefly sidelined and never looked back in taking the reins of the offense with a poise beyond what her relative inexperience would suggest.

Lange said he wasn't necessarily surprised by Mundy's all-state selection based on how she performed all season.

“Once Gabby made all-district, I really thought she had a chance,” he said. “I think what's most impressive was her ability to handle the pressure.”

Much like with Hubbard, Lange said there was also a watershed moment in the playoffs for Mundy in the Lady Panthers' 41-37 opening-round win over Tivy.

“She had a steal and a layup right at the end,” he said, of Mundy scoring the final two points of the game to seal the win. “She's just unfazed by the moment and goes about her business.”

Hubbard and Mundy were both integral parts of a Liberty Hill team that posted an overall record of 28-13, including a 9-5 mark and third-place district finish, so for the two of them to be honored individually simply puts the cherry on top on an outstanding season for the program, said Lange.

“Individual awards just add on to what we accomplished as a team,” he said. “Like the icing on the cake.”